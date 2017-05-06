‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Comic Kills Off Major Character, But Will It happen On The Show?

The Walking Dead has killed off another major character. The comic book series, which is the source material for the popular AMC television show, has killed off one of the biggest characters, and fans are freaking out about what the death may mean when it comes to the TV series.

Warning: Major Walking Dead comic book and TV spoilers below.

According to Digital Spy, The latest issue of The Walking Dead comic books shocked fans when they killed off Rick’s longtime girlfriend, Andrea. Andrea was bitten on the neck by a walker back in issue 165, and in the latest issue of the comic, she dies from the bite and comes back as a zombie, which Rick has to kill.

Of course, fans of the television show know that the character of Andrea was killed off in the Season 3 finale after a nasty run-in with The Governor, but her comic book death could mean big trouble for Michonne. The Walking Dead TV show likes to change up comic book storylines by adding to them, or switching the characters fates. Since Andrea is long dead on the TV series, Michonne has stepped in to become Rick’s love interest. Since Michonne is currently Rick’s leading lady, it seems that she could possibly get Andrea’s comic book death in an upcoming episode.

In the comic book, Rick Grimes is completely heartbroken by Andrea’s death, and tells his girlfriend that he can not go on living life without her. “I can’t do this. I can’t go on… not without you. I’m scared. I’m tired. I’m weak. I can’t do this anymore.”

However, Andrea’s final words to Rick are ones of hope. The character tells the leader that he needs to continue to be strong for the sake of the rest of the group.

“You’ve made it possible for people to work together… to be a community… to be stronger… That makes you stronger. You’ll keep going. You have to. That’s what these people need. That’s what the world needs. And that’s… that’s just what you do.”

While Walking Dead fans are beginning to wonder if Michonne will actually take Andrea’s comic book death, there may be one thing that could save her. The character of Michonne is still alive in the comic books, which could be seen as good news for fans of the sword-wielding character.

Rick, Michonne… and a few dozen walkers. Catch up now: https://t.co/dSmt1ovMHz pic.twitter.com/SSntm4Fbkg — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 6, 2017

However, the show has been known to shock viewers in the decisions they make about which characters live and die, and how they receive their deaths. For example, in the comic book series, the character of Carol dies after letting a group of walkers kill her. Meanwhile, her daughter Sophia is alive and well and was being raised by Maggie and Glenn before Glenn’s untimely death. On the television series, Sophia dies, and Carol lives on to become one of the strongest characters on the show. During The Walking Dead Season 7, fans saw Carol take on a bit of Michonne’s comic book storyline, which could be another hint that the television show may be planning to kill off Michonne in the future.

However, if Michonne does receive Andrea’s Walking Dead comic book death, it likely wouldn’t be for at least two more seasons, as the comic is still pretty far ahead of the show. Most fans don’t want to see Michonne go, or Rick lose yet another love interest, but the series has continued to make it clear that no character is ever safe from being killed off, and fans are always on edge wondering which member of the group is going to be the next to die.

What are your thoughts on the latest Walking Dead death? Do you think is spells bad news for Michonne?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]