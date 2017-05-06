Conrad Hilton, Paris’ Baby Brother, Arrested After Breaking Into Home Of ‘Rugrats’ Voice Actress

Socialite-turned-businesswoman Paris Hilton’s wayward little brother, Conrad Hilton, is back in the headlines after being arrested for violating a restraining order that was placed on him by a former girlfriend.

The Associated Press reports that the youngest heir to the worldwide Hilton Hotel and Resorts chain, 23, was picked up by the Los Angeles Police Dept. around 4:30 Saturday morning, May 6, outside of the home of Hunter Daily Salomon, the daughter of popular voice actress E.G Daily (Rugrats, Powerpuff Girls) and Rick Salomon, Paris’ ex-boyfriend and infamous sex tape cohort (2001’s A Night in Paris).

Conrad and Hunter were said to have dated until the younger Solomon, 21, felt the need to obtain a restraining order against Hilton for unknown reasons in May of 2015. One month later, Conrad allegedly made his first attempt to bend the boundaries of the legal document by breaking into the Daily family’s Hollywood Hills home in order to reconnect with Hunter.

Seemingly unsuccessful, the L.A.P.D. confirmed to TMZ that the Saturday morning incident was the second time that Conrad had gone against Hunter’s wishes by breaking the restraining edict, but with an added twist: The vehicle Hilton purportedly arrived to Daily’s home in, a Bentley, had been stolen from Rick Salomon’s possession sometime beforehand.

“In addition to being charged with violation of a restraining order,” the Daily News details, “Conrad was also slapped with a felony grand theft auto charge, which in the State of California could mean 16 months to three years of jail time.”

Conrad is said to be still be in police custody as of Saturday afternoon. His bail is set at $60,000.

Prior to Hilton’s latest arrest, the troubled young man has been busted several times for a handful of past offenses, including a 2016 double-whammy that was related to an assault charge from 2015, as People notes.

“[Conrad] Hilton was sentenced in June [2016] to two months in prison for violating his parole,” the magazine wrote, “[after he] admitted in court on June 6 to using drugs including marijuana, synthetic cannabis and cocaine.”

The order supposedly stemmed from an episode on-board an international flight from London to New York in March 2015, where a heavily-inebriated Hilton began making “terrorist-like” threats to his fellow passengers and the airline flight crew.

“[U.S. District Court documents claim that] witnesses on the [British Airways] flight [heard] Hilton,” then 20, “scream profanities at the crew and passengers, including, ‘I am going to f***ing kill you!,’ and “I will f**ing own anyone on this flight they are f**ing peasants,'” People wrote.

Additionally, as British Airways employees tried their best to quell the stubborn Conrad, Hilton apparently began threatening them with unemployment.

“I could get you all fired in five minutes. I know your boss. My father will pay this out, he has done it before. Dad paid $300,000 last time.”

Hilton was sentenced to community service and three years of probation for his airborne blow-up, but broke the terms in January 2016 by repeatedly failing court-appointed drug tests, a critical piece of his probation sign-off.

Despite authorities allegedly requesting jail time for Hilton for his continued disobedience, a judge once again chose not to lock Conrad away, and instead ordered him to partake in 90-day substance abuse course.

After completing the classes, Conrad then failed two other drug tests in May of 2016, which led him to the two-month jail sentencing in June of that year.

“The judge found he was in violation of the terms of his probation, terminated the probation and sentenced him to spend 60 days in jail,” U.S. Attorney spokesman Thom Mrozek specified to the media following Hilton’s sentence.

Reps for the Hiltons could not be reached for comment on Conrad Hilton’s latest arrest.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]