WWE Rumors: Hulk Hogan Says He Is In Negotiations With Vince McMahon To Return To WWE

It has been almost two years since the WWE terminated the contract of Hulk Hogan for making racial comments on video about an associate of his daughters. Now, it looks like his banishment from the WWE might be coming to an end. In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it reported that Hulk Hogan has said he is in negotiations with Vince McMahon about a WWE return.

This comes as little surprise because no one expected the banishment from the WWE to be permanent. Hulk Hogan made racial comments on video but the question most fans had was when Hulk would be back and there was little reason to believe he wouldn’t.

The fact that it came from a leaked sex video Hulk Hogan made with his best friend’s wife isn’t really that big of a deal in the WWE anymore either. The sex tape was leaked and Hulk kept his job with the WWE. As proven recently with names like Paige, Seth Rollins, and Charlotte Flair, the WWE won’t punish someone when they are the victim of a hack that releases photos and videos.

What got Hulk Hogan fired was his comments about a person in the music industry that his daughter Brooke Hogan was working with. Hogan made it clear in the rant that he was not happy to have helped Brooke reach the level she did and then turn to someone else. Hulk then made the unfortunate comments where he referred to this person in a racially insulting manner.

It was when the audio was released that the WWE released Hulk Hogan from his Legend’s contract. At an autograph signing over the weekend, Hulk Hogan was asked about when he might be returning to the WWE. The Wrestling Observer reported that Hogan said it is just a matter of when it happens.

“[Hulk Hogan] just said he and Vince are talking. Then again, it is Hogan. The answer to the question of his returning is always about when the feeling it is a time when the company feels there will be no potential sponsor backlash.”

The feeling is that the WWE will be able to bring Hulk Hogan back in without much public dissent as long as enough time separates the video leak from his return. Many people predicted that the WWE would lose sponsors after the reports of them donating millions to the campaign of President Donald Trump but little happened after the news broke.

TMZ reported that Brooke Hogan said last year that Hulk Hogan had been talking to Vince McMahon and it looked like he would be back in time for WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. Those rumors persisted all the way until the weekend of WrestleMania when Hulk Hogan was in Orlando but he was just signing autographs at his own event and never showed up.

The fact that it sounds like Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan have been in contact for at least a year makes it sound like they are working on a plan for his WWE return. However, they do have to wait until the time is right.

WrestleMania 33 was all about the final match for The Undertaker and a Hulk Hogan return could have caused a distraction from that. Once WrestleMania 33 ended, the WWE found themselves in a public relations nightmare as Mauro Ranallo quit the company in the midst of bullying and harassment allegations.

The Los Angeles Times went into great detail about the WWE firing Hulk Hogan for his racial slurs and those won’t disappear if he returns to the company in the middle of the bullying allegations against JBL. It also doesn’t help that all the nude leaks of the women in the WWE will never let anyone forget that the slurs came in the middle of his own leaked sex video.

[Featured Image by WWE]