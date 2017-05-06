2017 ‘MTV Movie And TV Awards’ Hosted By Adam Devine Airs Live On May 7

The 2017 MTV Music and TV Awards will be held on Sunday, May 7 and will air live at 8/7c. Last year, the show was pre-recorded, so it’s good to see the network going back to a live broadcast. Hosted by actor and comedian Adam Devine, the awards show will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA. Devine said he is happy that MTV is back to airing the show live. He told the Omaha World Herald the following.

“I don’t want them to fix anything. I want there to be mistakes. I want there to be flubs. I want to fall down a flight of stairs. I want funny mess-ups to happen because that’s what is so exciting about watching live TV. These guys could screw up and there could be a nip-slip. Who knows, possibly mine.”

Adam Devine is best known for his role as Haley’s boyfriend, Andy Bailey, on Modern Family and as Bumper Allen in the Pitch Perfect Movies. He is also recognized for his work on the Comedy Central series, Workaholics. This will be Adam Devine’s first time hosting the awards show.

Devine is the host, and he is also nominated for an award for “Best Comedic Performance” for his role on Workaholics. Devine is up against Seth MacFarlane for Family Guy, Lil Res Howery for his performance in Get Out, Seth Rogan for Sausage Party, Will Arnett for The Lego Batman Movie, and Ilana Galzer and Abbi Jocobson for their roles in Broad City.

This is the first year that television is being incorporated into the MTV Movie Awards, making it the MTV Movie and TV Awards. Other changes for 2017 include gender-neutral acting categories and the addition of two brand new categories, “Best Musical Moment” and “Trending.”

When it came to making the changes this year, MTV and VH1 general manager Amy Doyle told the Hollywood Reporter the following.

“Every change we made to this show was designed to reflect the current generation and focus on celebrating the actors, the stories, the moments that defined pop culture over the past year. The audience is really screen agnostic. They’re consuming a ton of content across multiple screens. They’re not necessarily making the distinction between TV and movies. They’re as obsessed with TV as they are with the movies that they love, so it just felt like the timing was perfect because that’s how the audience is looking at entertainment and consumption of the content that they love.”

The guest list for the MTV Movie and TV Awards is an impressive one and includes some of Hollywood’s hottest hitters. Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Miles Heizer, Alisha Boy, and Ross Butler from 13 Reasons Why will be there. Actor Zac Efron, Zendaya, Emma Watson, and the cast from This is Us will all be in attendance Sunday night, plus many, many more.

During the show, there will be performances from Big Sean, Noah Cyrus, Pitbull, J Balvin, and Camila Cabello.

The categories where awards are up for grabs are “Trending,” “Best Musical Moment,” “Movie of the Year,” “Show of the Year,” “Best Kiss,” “Best Villain,” “Best Host,” “Best Documentary,” “Best Reality Competition,” “Best Actor in a Move,” “Best Actor in a Show,” “Best Best Comedic Performance,” “Best Hero,” “Tearjerker,” “Next Generation,” “Best Duo,” “Best American Story,” and “Best Fight Against the System.”

Voting is closed for all categories except for “Trending” and “Best Musical Moment.” The trending category can be voted for on MTV.com and the musical moment can be voted for on musical.ly.

