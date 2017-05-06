Days after finalizing her divorce, Scheana Marie turned up on the red carpet at the premiere of This Is LA to support her actor boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta.

As she and her co-stars prepare to begin filming the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules, the SUR Restaurant waitress stepped out at the Yamashiro restaurant in Hollywood, California, where Parks-Valletta’s CBS series made its debut.

“The Vanderpump Rules star looked svelte in a two-piece navy bejeweled ensemble while her beau opted for a clean navy suit and white dress shirt,” Us Weekly revealed to readers on May 5.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta were seen together in December, just weeks after she confirmed plans to divorce Mike Shay, but they didn’t publicly confirm their relationship until February when they attended the premiere of Bronzeville in Los Angeles.

As fans may recall, Scheana Marie’s marriage to Mike Shay came to a crashing halt in November of last year as rumors claimed Shay relapsed. Although the musician denied his alleged drug use, Scheana Marie didn’t believe him and during the Season 5 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, she was seen telling him she wanted a divorce after just two years of marriage.

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay kept their distance for months after their split but in February of this year, they were forced to reunite while filming the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special.

During the show, the former couple was seen discussing their split before Scheana Marie shocked Shay with news of her new boyfriend. As fans witness, Scheana Marie revealed she was dating someone new and informed Shay that her new man was someone he knew and followed on Instagram.

Around the time the reunion was filmed, Scheana Marie opened up about her relationship with Parks-Valletta and suggested he may be part of the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules.

“He’s just an amazing person. Hopefully we get picked up and he films next season and you’ll get to see that,” she gushed during an interview with Us Weekly magazine. “He’s a really great guy. We met 10 years ago— he was working the door at a club I used to go to all the time. He asked me out and I said no, and then eventually I said yes. Timing didn’t work out, but we’re giving it a shot. We’ll see. We’re taking things very slow.”

“Ultimately, it’ll be his decision,” Scheana Marie continued of Parks-Valletta’s possible role on the show. “If we’re still together come May and if he wants to, he’s welcome to; if he doesn’t, I’m OK with that.”

In other Scheana Marie news, the longtime reality star recently rekindled her friendship with Lala Kent, who appeared on Vanderpump Rules Season 4 and quit the series midway through Season 5. While the two women were not close during Season 5, they have since built a strong friendship and Kent is rumored to be considering a possible return to the show.

After quitting the series in December, Lala Kent spoke to TooFab and admitted that she hadn’t completely ruled out the idea of coming back to the show for Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

“It depends. I don’t know. It goes day to day… such a fresh wound. We just did the reunion. I’d have to sleep on it — for a few nights,” she explained told the outlet in March.

Scheana Marie and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]