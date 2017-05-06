How Paris Jackson Emerged From Her Life Of Secrecy Into The Spotlight

Paris Jackson is everywhere nowadays, sharply jumping from her life of secrecy straight into the spotlight.

Although the only daughter of Michael Jackson is avoiding a music career, it doesn’t prevent the 19-year-old from being everywhere, even the bathrooms of the Met Gala.

annual bathroom selfie A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Paris Jackson, who until recently had a very private life – avoiding the paparazzi, interviews and celebrity public places – is set to make her debut in feature film alongside such A-list stars as Charlize Theron, Amanda Seyfried, and David Oyelowo.

Paris Jackson, who earlier this year launched her modeling career, is set to star in a new film by director Nash Edgerton for Amazon Studious, according to Deadline.

Paris Jackson, who for a long period of time had avoided being in the spotlight, is jumping right into it with her rising acting career, newly-announced modeling career, and public appearances at red carpet events.

While Paris Jackson earlier this week stunned attendees with her presence at the 2017 Met Gala – and later became a very visible part of the bathroom selfie of the year at the May 1 event – the only daughter of the late Michael Jackson is becoming one of the most talked-about celebs in 2017.

While little details are known about the upcoming, untitled film for Amazon Studious – besides that it’s a dark comedy-thriller and that it stars big Hollywood stars – Deadline learned that Paris Jackson will play an “edgy 20-year-old” named Penny.

The upcoming feature film debut of Paris Jackson will certainly allow the 19-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson to learn acting skills from one of the most talented Hollywood actors, though the aspiring model-actress does have some onset practice already.

Earlier this year, Paris Jackson was cast to guest star on Fox’s new musical drama, Star, which marks the first scripted acting gig for the daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson.

Paris Jackson’s role on Star was followed by news of the only daughter of Michael Jackson signing a major modeling deal with IMG Models, which will see her walking the catwalk of elite fashion shows alongside such fashion queens as Gisele Bündchen, Kate Moss, and the Hadid sisters, Bella and Gigi.

While Paris Jackson is certainty emerging in the spotlight on a wide scale, the only daughter of Michael Jackson seems reluctant to follow in her late father’s footsteps by launching a music career.

Paris Jackson, who has previously told CR Fashion Book that she writes music for herself and uses it as a way to “get stuff out,” nonetheless has set her “priorities in order,” according to a source close to Michael Jackson’s daughter cited by Deadline.

“If you had to put her priorities in order, it would probably be acting, activism and modeling.”

While the source says that Paris Jackson is “passionate” about all three of her passions, the 19-year-old’s modeling career is “really taking off.” Besides, the source teased that Jackson’s fans should expect some “big announcements coming in the next month or so.”

Starring on Star – the FOX series from Empire creator Lee Daniels – and her newly-announced feature film debut alongside Theron, Seyfried, and Oyelowo, gracing some of the most elite catwalks in the world, appearing on red carpets… this is a lifestyle that stands in stark contrast to Paris Jackson’s previously very private life full of secrecy.

Until recently, Michael Jackson’s daughter had been avoiding the public eye, and used only social media to interact with the world – as most normal teen girls nowadays do.

Interestingly, Paris Jackson’s dramatic lifestyle change came just weeks after her headline-making interview with Rolling Stone magazine, in which she hinted that she would get revenge for her father Michael Jackson’s death in 2009.

“I definitely do [want revenge], but it’s a chess game. And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can say about that right now.”

Could it mean that Paris Jackson has just started her “chess game” by emerging in the spotlight?

