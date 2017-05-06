Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell Make Out On Hollywood Walk Of Fame As Their Children Stand By

Being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a big accomplishment, and Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell celebrated by making out repeatedly in front of the media, fans, and their children. This isn’t a surprising reaction from the couple of 34 years, especially in light of Goldie Hawn’s recent comments about good sex being one of the main driving forces behind their longevity.

From the First Date to the Walk of Fame

Kurt Russell seems to agree with Goldie Hawn’s assessment, and he recently shared a story on the Harry Connick, Jr. show that helped illustrate the couple’s sexual chemistry. On their first date, they were having sex in Hawn’s home before police officers interrupted them. Now, 34 years later, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell seemingly still cannot keep their hands and eyes off of each other.

Walk of Fame Ceremony

The couple’s children were in attendance at the Walk of Fame ceremony, including the famous offspring of Goldie Hawn. Kate Hudson spoke at the podium about her mother and stepfather, and seemed to lament the fact that the couple still hasn’t gotten married.

Apparently, that’s not something that has caused any issues for Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, though. After 34 years, the odds of them officially tying the knot seem extremely slim.

After hearing from one of their children, the microphone was opened up for other celebrity speakers. Reese Witherspoon spoke at length about the impact that Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell had on her life and career. The actress teared up during her speech, and she also revealed that her first email address was overboard@aol.com. This nod to the 1987 film Overboard, which starred Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, helped highlight her love and respect for the two performers.

It was fitting that the stars on the Walk of Fame for the two highly respected actors were placed next to each other. This also boosted the photo ops for the event and led to the couple lying on the ground and enjoying a kiss. This unexpected moment made their Walk of Fame ceremony more memorable than most.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell: The Early Days

Long before they had children, stars on the Walk of Fame or a great story involving police officers and their sex life, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn met in 1968. The two worked together on the Disney movie The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band. Russell was 17 at the time, so it’s not surprising that sparks didn’t fly between him and the then 23-year-old Hawn.

Fortunately for the duo and their children, the two hit it off while filming the romantic drama Swing Shift in 1983. The real-life romance that began off camera may have started with an awkward sexual encounter, but the couple’s ability to laugh this off and keep dating was an early indicator that they’d still be together more than three decades later.

Kurt Russell and the Romantic Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech

Many people had nice things to say about Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell during their Walk of Fame ceremony. However, perhaps the best comments of the day were made by Russell when he spoke about his long-term partner, “Goldie, to you I owe my wonderful life. Simply put, Goldie, I cherish you. All of the stars in the sky or the boulevard don’t hold a candle to that.”

Hollywood is practically as famous for its breakups as its movies. Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have bucked the odds, though, setting a great example for their children and supporting each other through two distinguished careers that led to well-deserved stars on the Walk of Fame.

