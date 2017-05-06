Ariel Winter’s Mini Dresses Get A Lot Of Attention, ‘Modern Family’ Star Defends Choices Of Wardrobe

Ariel Winter is no stranger to body shaming criticism online but that doesn’t stop her from flaunting her assets. Just this week, the Modern Family star was once again the talk of the town for her choice of outfit during the series’ screening.

As reported earlier, while the rest of the Modern Family cast went for a smart casual look, Winter put on a full-glam mini dress that made people think she’s out of place. The 19-year-old actress already issued a statement on her Instagram, targeted toward critics who don’t fail to always make a fuss about her wardrobe choices.

“Why TF does anyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel? Why do I have to be like everyone else?”

???? A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 4, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

She concluded her rant saying that people should wear what they want and not let other people talk them into not going for what makes them feel good. This is not the only time that Ariel Winter got criticized for her skimpy clothes.

During her graduation party in 2016, she wore a light pink mini dress that exposed a lot of underboob. As expected, the Sophia the First voice actress was shamed for her outfit but she is not taking any of that. She then took to Twitter to send a message to her haters.

“Dear sorry body-shamers, I looked HOT in that dress. And if you hate it, don’t buy it. But please get a hobby. XOXO Ariel #EmbraceYourBody.”

Despite the mean comments she gets every time she wears an outfit described to be racy, Ariel Winter always claps back at her critics. She also doesn’t seem to be affected by any of them at all. Winter stepped out in Disneyland once again, baring more flesh as she wore a gray romper with a plunging neckline that revealed she didn’t have a bra on, the Sun reported.

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 19, 2016 at 11:57pm PDT

The body-positive actress also put on a Mickey Mouse ears and was with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, who also had the same head accessory. Ariel, who plays nerdy Alex in Modern Family, doesn’t look anything like her on-screen character and that’s a problem for a lot of people. However, Winter has always remained positive amid the crazy comments she gets online. To her, being criticized makers her realize why loving yourself is important.

In 2015, Ariel Winter addressed her critics with a lengthy Instagram post after being body-shamed.

“Every time someone bullies me online, it gives me a chance to re-emphasize to my fans, and even myself, how important self-acceptance is. I love my fans and I love my bullies for what they truly NEED is love. Take the high road, there is less traffic.”

Winter knows that the harsh comments come with the fame. She shared how she was the most criticized out of all the Modern Family cast for being the youngest. But she thanks her co-stars for being her role models and for supporting her career, as reported by ET Online.

When in Beijing at a cigar bar… A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

According to Winter, she felt that her co-stars wanted her to be successful and they reminded her about her capabilities. This is also the reason she feels confident about a lot of things, especially her body. While people hate on her for her outfits, her co-stars admire her for her self-esteem.

Her on-screen mother played by Julie Bowen told the publication during the Modern Family screening that she could learn from Ariel when it comes to confidence, seeing how the young actress never gets affected by criticisms. Sofia Vergara also praised Winter, describing her as a “great” actress. “She’s great. She’s a great actress, she’s super professional. We love her on set,” the 44-year-old Colombian-American actress said.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]