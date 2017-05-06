On Thursday night, country music icon Loretta Lynn suffered a stroke at her Tennessee home. Her publicist confirmed the news on Friday evening, letting the world know that 85-year-old Lynn had been admitted to a Nashville hospital and that she remained there, undergoing treatment.

As the news of Loretta Lynn’s stroke began to circulate, love, prayers and hope for the country singer/songwriter sprang up all over social media as the world crossed their fingers that the rash of celebrity deaths that dominated 2016 and early 2017 wouldn’t claim Lynn as it has so many other beloved famous faces. Fortunately for fans, Loretta Lynn’s stroke appears to have been non-life-threatening.

As Fox News reports, according to the petite singer’s website, Loretta Lynn is responsive following her Thursday stroke. What’s more, doctors reportedly expect the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer to make a full recovery, which is an excellent news for Lynn, her loved ones, and countless fans across the country and around the world.

Despite her good prognosis, Loretta Lynn’s website adds that her medical team has advised the singer to get her rest as she recuperates and recovers, which means that she will be staying off the road while she gets better, so upcoming shows are being postponed at this point, indefinitely. However, the singer’s website suggests that ticket-holders impacted by postponed shows keep an eye on the Loretta Lynn website in order to stay in the loop and know when postponed events will be rescheduled.

“Loretta, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating. Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.” “For information on when shows will be rescheduled, fans are encouraged to visit LorettaLynn.com.”

Thoughts and prayers to #LORETTALYNN ???? — Push Past Paralysis (@MarissaMeleske) May 6, 2017

My heart is with The Coal Miners Daughter this morning Country Legend #LORETTALYNN I'm wishing her a successful recovery from her stroke. — Cody Wolfe (@CodyWolfeMusic) May 6, 2017

Arguably, Loretta Lynn’s single greatest hit was her biographical “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” which was released in the 1960s and told the tale of her humble Kentucky roots. Later, Sissy Spacek would go on to star in a movie by the same name, telling the story of Loretta Lynn as Lynn told it in her 1977 autobiography, also titled Coal Miner’s Daughter. Throughout her phenomenal career, much of Loretta Lynn’s music paid homage to her pride in where she came from.

Ultimately, Sissy Spacek would go on to win a Best Actress Academy Award for her portrayal of a young Loretta Lynn.

While “Coal Miner’s Daughter” remains Lynn’s most famous and iconic song even decades later, the singer/songwriter remained in the spotlight by churning out hit after hit throughout her career with songs such as “The Pill,” One’s on the Way,” and “You Ain’t Woman Enough.”

In fact, while Loretta Lynn rose to fame back in the 1960s, the country icon continued to collect nods and awards as recently as 2005. It was then that Lynn was awarded two Grammys for her album Van Lear Rose.

Prior to this week’s stroke, Loretta Lynn has continued to record new music and even to tour, despite having just celebrated her 85th birthday. Despite her tenacity, however, Thursday’s stroke wasn’t the first time in recent months that Lynn has canceled performances. Just last year, Loretta Lynn took a fall that caused her to postpone shows.

This is what a true feminist looks like. Hear me Ivanka? #LORETTALYNN pic.twitter.com/DNjIotA8QJ — teethgrindr0000 (@teethgrindr0000) May 6, 2017

In that instance, she was injured so severely that she required surgery to get back on her feet. Also in that instance, postponed Loretta Lynn shows were rescheduled.

At this time, it remains to be seen how long Loretta Lynn’s stroke will have her out of commission, but it’s likely that her publicist and website will be keeping her fans and the world in the loop. Until then, fans do have a ray of light to cling to.

Prior to her stroke, Lynn had announced that she’s dropping a new album in late summer. Titled Wouldn’t it be Great, the new Loretta Lynn collection is slated for release on August 18 and is currently available for pre-order.

