Miley Cyrus Responds To Backlash After Anti-Hip Hop Comments, Says She ‘Respects All Artists’

Miley Cyrus has responded to the backlash she received for comments that she made about hip-hop music earlier this week. The 24-year old, who’s gearing up to release new music, spoke to Billboard about her decision to move away from the raunchy image that broke her out of her child-star mold. In doing so, she made a controversial comment about not being into hip-hop anymore that ruffled quite a few feathers.

At one point during the interview, Cyrus praised Kendrick Lamar for his song, “Humble,” but then brought up the fact that at this stage in her life, she doesn’t listen to most hip-hop anymore.

I also love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song [“Humble”]: ‘Show me somethin’ natural like a– with some stretch marks.’ I love that because it’s not ‘Come sit on my d—, suck on my c—.’ I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c—’—I am so not that.

“It’s a brand new start… a dream come true… in Malibu…” Read more about my new music in @billboard on stands Friday May 5 miley.lk/BillboardMag A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 3, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

Miley Cyrus isn’t the first artist to speak out about some of the sexist and misogynistic themes that run rampant in the hip-hop community, but she is one of the few who has profited from it, then gone back to speak out against it.

Miley Cyrus’ album Bangerz, which featured the hit song “We Can’t Stop”, was heavily influenced by hip-hop culture. She even described the tone of her album as “dirty south hip-hop.” She also featured on the 2013 song, “23,” along with Mike Will Made It, Whiz Khalifa, and Juicy J.

The internet was quick to remind Miley of these facts, in their response to her comments.

miley cyrus got to be one of the worst humans. milking rap for all it's worth then discarding it when it doesn't fit with her image — Jimmy Ness (@Jimmy_Ness) May 6, 2017

Miley Cyrus moving away from hip-hop is a nice example cultural appropriation…black culture is used when its convenient — Devonte King (@deeruns_) May 4, 2017

In short, some people feel that Miley Cyrus appropriated hip-hop music when it was profitable for her, but now that she wants to change her image, she’s distancing herself from it.

Now, Miley has responded to that backlash in a new Instagram post. In the lengthy caption posted beside a photo of a from her spread, Cyrus clarified that, though she did make the comments, the publication only focused on the sensational aspects of her words.

“It’s supposed to be this hot all summer long. I never would’ve believed you if 3 years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song…” #Malibu May 11th????☀️???? A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 5, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

“When articles are read it isn’t always considered that for hours I’ve spoken with a journalist about my life, where my heart is, my perspective at that time, and the next step in my career,” Cyrus wrote, via Instagram.” Unfortunately only a portion of that interview makes it to print, & A lot of the time publications like to focus on the most sensationalized part of the conversation.”

Cyrus went on to say that, though she respects “all artists,” she has just gravitated away from hip hop music.

So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country, pop, alternative…. but in this particular interview I was asked about rap) I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I’ve collaborated with some of the very best! At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap!

Cyrus concluded the post with by saying that she feels that the “younger generation” needs to hear more positive lyrics and that she’s “thankful for the opportunity to explore so many different styles/ sounds.”

What do you think about Miley Cyrus denouncing hip-hop in her Billboard story, despite the fact that she’s made money from incorporating elements of it into her music? You can sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image By Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]