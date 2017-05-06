‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3 Episode 2: Here’s What We Know About Its Plot And Release Date

Rick and Morty Season 3 premiered on April 1, but it stopped at that. Until now, Episode 2 is nowhere to be seen. Fans waited a long time for the premiere, and now they’re waiting yet again for the rest of Season 3. Want to know when your favorite show is coming back? Here’s what we currently know about the return of the series.

Episode 2 Title Tells Us What To Expect

Fortunately for loyal viewers, Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 2’s title was revealed early on. Called “Rickmancing the Stone,” the next episode will undoubtedly feature the mad scientist back again to adventuring with Morty, but in which adventure will they go next?

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, the title may hold the clue to what we can expect on the next episode. Rick and Morty regularly has episode titles that are a play on the title of the movie that the episode is referencing to.

One example is “Lawnmower Dog,” which borrows story elements from the The Lawnmower Man. Another is the first episode of Rick and Morty Season 3, namely “The Rickshank Redemption” from The Shawshank Redemption. From this, we can gather that “Rickmancing the Stone” will probably be based on the 1984 movie Romancing the Stone. The action-adventure film involves searching for a sister, an important gemstone, and romance.

What this tells about the next episode is that Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 2 will likely include a gemstone or a similarly important item and the duo helping a troubled lady looking for her sister, who will probably be in another dimension. Of course, Rick won’t get any romance here so if there’s a love interest in the next episode, it will probably be for Morty. Nevertheless, we’re still not sure how the pickle plays into this story.

Rest Of The Season Coming Back Soon

So when is the pickle and Rick and Morty Season 3 coming back? We don’t have a definite release date yet, but we do know that the rest of the season starts airing in summer this year. Adult Swim said so in a promotional video.

We’ll most likely see Episode 2 in July as Season 2 premiered in that month in 2015, the Inquisitr previously reported. It is also right within the target launch date because summer begins as June ends.

What we’re hoping for right now is that Rick and Morty will face no more delays. Viewers were previously led on to believe that the next season is arriving in 2016, yet due to unknown circumstances within the staff, Season 3 went back to the drawing board.

But thankfully, Mr. Poopybutthole’s words came true when Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 1 aired in April. Now, all we have to do is wait until summer to see what the rest of the season could hold for fans.

While Waiting For Season 3…

… also watch out for the Rickmobile. The road trip, called “Don’t Even Trip Road Trip,” will have a truck that looks like a drooling Rick on his hands and knees driving across the country. The vehicle will carry Rick and Morty merchandise goodness, Den of Geek reports, and will make a stop in most states.

IT’S THE BIGGEST RICK IN THE WORLD. And it’s also a truck that’s also a store. Get the #RickMobile schedule here: https://t.co/NHw2Jf3GST pic.twitter.com/mzBA2lZ29X — Rick (((and Morty))) (@RickandMorty) May 5, 2017

Its next stop is at Little Five Points in Atlanta, GA on May 11. Then it is moving on to Vinnie’s Pizzeria in Brooklyn, NY on May 18. Take note that there are states where it won’t be making a stop. To see when the biggest Rick in the world is coming to your town, see the full details at its website here.

That’s about everything we currently know about Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 2. As spring is ending soon, we’ll eventually learn more about it, so stay tuned for updates.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]