Taylor Swift’s Instagram Silence Broken, Teases Big Announcement Coming

Taylor Swift has not been on the social media radar lately and rumor has it that she’s been working nonstop on new music. On Thursday, Taylor finally broke a two-month Instagram hiatus in order to post a link to a song that she says has been on repeat lately. Naturally, fans got really excited to see the pop star posting again and are hoping that whatever she’s been working so hard on will be revealed soon so that Swift can get back to her typically active social media life.

Taylor Swift’s Instagram boasts 101 million followers, many of them excited to see her posting on social media again even if it was just to give a shout out to her current favorite song. Taylor posted a link to Haim’s “Want You Back.” Although Taylor Swift’s pop up Instagram post did come as a huge surprise, her cosign on the Haim song certainly wasn’t because the singer is reportedly a part of Taylor’s squad.

“On. Repeat. Til. The. End. Of. Time‼” Taylor posted in the caption. The Instagram photo was a screenshot of Taylor Swift’s phone as it played the new Haim hit.

This isn’t the first time that Taylor Swift has taken to social media to let fans know what she is listening to. During her last Instagram appearance, Taylor was repping another friend’s music. She posted a screenshot of Lorde’s “Green Light” and told fans, “g2g brb just gonna make up an interpretive dance to this magnificent bop for the ages

ELLA I LOVE YOU.”

E! News reported that Taylor Swift’s social media break is all due to her dedication to making new music. They reported that Taylor is working “around the clock” on new music. What makes fans even more excited about the possibility with Taylor’s recent Instagram post is the anticipation of a huge announcement from the 27-year old pop star.

Apparently, Taylor Swift has been spending the last several months in Nashville while she writes and records what is expected to be the next handful of hits.

“Taylor has been writing and recording her new album in Nashville for the last several months,” a source told E! News, “She has been working on it around the clock and will be making an announcement soon. She is really excited about her new music and can’t wait to share it with her fans.”

“She has been entirely focused on that and not much else. She has been 100 percent dedicated to making music the last few months and that’s it.”

Even though Taylor Swift has gone awol from social media while she puts together her next album, she hasn’t forgotten her friends and made sure to spend some time away from the studio in recent months. She did make sure to send Gigi Hadid flowers for her birthday. Likewise, Taylor also took a brief break from all her hard work to spend time with her family and friends.

It’s been two years since Taylor Swift’s 1989 was released, meaning it’s definitely time for the pop superstar to drop something new. Swift did manage to give fans a little taste of new music with her Fifty Shades Darker collaboration with Zayn Malik, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

While many fans are hoping that Taylor Swift will announce another huge tour, it doesn’t look like that will be happening in 2017. When Taylor appeared in Houston for a pre-Super Bowl show back in February, she told fans that she wouldn’t be performing at anything else for the remainder of the year.

“As far as I know I’m only doing one show in 2017, and as far as I know, this is that show.”

Are you excited at the prospect of new Taylor Swift music? What do you think the big announcement is going to be?

