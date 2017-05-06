Selena Gomez is set to release a new song in a couple of weeks.

Following the release of her collaboration with Kygo,”It Ain’t Me,” the 24-year-old singer teased her fans and followers on Twitter with new music on Wednesday, May 4.

“Something new is coming. Sign-up to be the first to know,” Selena Gomez wrote, along with a link to her official website.

In recent months, Selena Gomez has been working with a handful of songwriters, including Jacob Kasher, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, and Ryan Tedder, and recently, the One Republic frontman opened up about their studio sessions.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:02pm PST

“She’s a sweetheart and amazing,” Tedder said of Selena Gomez during a recent interview with Access Hollywood, via Idolator. “She’s like the nicest. We went to The Weeknd concert last weekend and hung out a bit in LA and… he was incredible by the way, but she, she’s phenomenal. She knows what she wants, she has a distinct point of view.”

Selena Gomez has been dating The Weeknd for the past several months and makes it a point to support him at his shows whenever she can. In fact, the singer traveled to Europe for the kickoff of his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour in Amsterdam and remained out of the country for weeks as she turned up at shows in France and Brazil.

Tedder continued on to Access Hollywood, revealing that despite Selena Gomez’s success, she remains completely picky about the songs she agrees to be a part of.

“No amount of hit records, no matter how big they are, if [Selena Gomez] doesn’t believe it or feel it, she’s not singing it, she’s not keeping it,” he continued. “She’s in the place where she’s… it’s rare that I’m around an artist that’s so calm. Just literally she’s calm and confident.”

“We’ve done a couple of records, I couldn’t begin to predict what will make her album, but the ones that we did I’m ecstatic about,” he added. “They don’t sound like anything else she has. I’m trying to check boxes she doesn’t have, so I won’t go in to detail other than to say we did a very, very, very heartfelt goose-bumpy mid-tempo.”

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:59am PST

Selena Gomez hasn’t yet confirmed a release date for her upcoming album, but she’s been talking about the project for about a year. As fans will recall, Selena Gomez shared a teaser clip of a song titled, “Unstable,” on her Snapchat account last August after revealing plans for a new album during a tour stop in Singapore.

“Lately I’ve been writing and recording some new music. I’m getting ready to release another album. I can definitely say that now,” Selena Gomez revealed to her audience, according to a report by Seventeen magazine.

Although Selena Gomez was looking forward to the release of her new album last summer, production on the project came to an abrupt halt at the end of August when she suddenly revealed plans to take a break from her hectic career.

In a statement to People Magazine, Selena Gomez spoke of her struggles with anxiety, depression and panic attacks and weeks later, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that she had reportedly checked into a treatment center outside of Nashville, Tennessee.

Selena Gomez remained in Tennessee for about three months before making her highly anticipated return to the spotlight during the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. During the show, Gomez was awarded with the honor of Best Female Artist: Pop/Rock.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]