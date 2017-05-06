WWE News: WWE Announces Huge Five Tag Team Match To Determine New Number One Contender On ‘Raw’

Monday Night Raw is really looking to bring up the ratings that have been doing almost nothing but falling since WrestleMania 33, and this huge match could help things. As the WWE tours the United Kingdom with both brands, they are preparing for a week that could go a long way in saying what is working and what isn’t. That is why this huge 10-superstar match is set for Raw and it will determine a new number one contender.

On this week’s episode of Raw, the Hardy Boyz will find out just who is next in line for their Raw Tag Team Titles. The official website of WWE has released the new preview for Monday night and it will include a huge Tag Team Turmoil Match which will have 10 superstars across five teams vying for a shot at the belts.

As expected, one team is going to be the newly turned heel duo of Sheamus and Cesaro. At Payback last weekend, the team of powerhouses lost cleanly to the Hardy Boyz and decided to take out their frustrations on them after it was all over.

That only added insult to injury since Jeff Hardy had already had a tooth kicked out earlier in the match.

This could be WWE’s way of drumming up some interest and intrigue, but it is hard to think that anyone other than Sheamus and Cesaro will win. The feud between these two teams is far from over and changing up the number one contenders now, well, it simply wouldn’t make any sense.

Sure, it keeps things fun and entertaining, but it would be a shock to see any other team win on Monday night. Here are all five teams that will be in the Tag Team Turmoil Match:

Sheamus & Cesaro

Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows

The Golden Truth

Heath Slater & Rhyno

Enzo Amore & Big Cass

For those who don’t know the rules of a Tag Team Turmoil Match, it is mostly going by the rules of elimination. Two Teams will start things out and battle until one takes a loss. At that point, a new team from the list will come down to the ring and they will start their part of the match. This will continue until one team remains and they will be declared the winners.

The Club is still looking for revenge after the Hardy Boyz returned to WWE out of nowhere at WrestleMania 33 to take their Raw Tag Team Titles from them. Enzo Amore and Big Cass are still looking for their first ever title reign, but it won’t be easy to get there.

One interesting thing to note is how WWE worded a particular part of their match preview for Raw on Monday.

“Slater & Rhyno are hoping to become two-time tag team titleholders while Goldust & R-Truth’s “Golden Quest” officially begins Monday night.”

Yes, Heath Slater and Rhyno held the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, but that isn’t the interesting part. WWE saying that R-Truth and Goldust are going out on a “Golden Quest” is what should stand out to fans who watched the Hardy Boyz in TNA Impact Wrestling.

In the final months of their time in TNA, the Hardys set out on an ‘Expedition of Gold” which took them to different promotions such as Ring of Honor. They had even won different sets of tag team titles while members of Impact’s roster, and now, WWE has another team setting out on something very similar as of this week.

The falling ratings for Monday Night Raw have to be a huge concern for WWE and there are some obvious reasons as to why this is happening. John Cena is on hiatus. Brock Lesnar is nowhere to be found as usual. The Undertaker has retired. With so many big names on the sideline, it is hard to keep the casual fans coming back. Perhaps this giant tag team turmoil match to determine opponents for the Hardy Boyz will help bring the fans back around.

