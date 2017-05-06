‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kevin Isn’t Bella’s Dad? Greg Rikaart Wanted Kevin To Come Out As Gay

The Young and the Restless spoilers hint at a shocking twist in Greg Rikaart’s exit storyline. According to these spoilers, though his character, Kevin, has already been revealed to be Bella’s (Cali May Kinder) biological father, that particular situation is far from resolved.

Rikaart, who has played the role of Kevin since 2003, only has three more months on The Young and the Restless. Earlier this week, reports surfaced that his Y&R contract was not renewed. This was soon followed by a confirmation from the actor, who announced his exit from The Young and the Restless via Instagram. Rikaart is set to tape his final episode for the CBS soap in June. His final appearance on The Young and the Restless will air in August.

Rikaart has earned four Daytime Emmy acting nominations and one win for his role as Kevin. The character was introduced as a villain, but has since evolved into a good guy and a family man. Recently, Kevin was ditched at the altar by Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and was revealed via paternity test to be her daughter’s real father.

However, The Young and the Restless spoilers now say that Kevin could soon find out that the DNA test result was wrong or were tampered with. This revelation is said to be a key part of Rikaart’s exit storyline.

Kevin receives shocking news

Kevin’s joy at learning that he is Bella’s biological dad will reportedly be short-lived. According to The Young and the Restless spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry, Kevin could soon learn that his mother, Gloria (Judith Chapman) manipulated the paternity test so that it will show him to be Bella’s father. However, he’s not Bella’s dad, and it was all just a ploy to get him to stay in Genoa City.

According to CDL, Gloria knew that after Chloe ran away, Kevin would have no reason to stay in Genoa City. Because she was desperate to keep her son around, she devised a plan to convince him that Bella was his. She knew that this would force him to stay put and help him recover from his heartache.

But when he discovers Gloria’s scheme, Kevin won’t want to stick around. Rikaart’s exit storyline could thus revolve around uncovering his mother’s deceit and being so devastated that he has no choice but to leave Genoa City. Interestingly, TVLine says that The Young and the Restless writers won’t kill off Kevin, leaving the door open for the character to return in the future.

Who is Bella’s biological father?

If Kevin isn’t Bella’s father, then who is?

Surprisingly, The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that the real father isn’t Billy (Jason Thompson) either. According to CDL, The Young and the Restless will reveal that Bella’s biological dad is Scott (Daniel Hall).

This should complicate Scott’s blossoming relationship with Sharon (Sharon Case), but should be good news for Chloe. If Chloe didn’t kill Adam (Michael Muhney/Justin Hartley), Scott could use his investigative skills to figure out what actually happened and/or to track Adam down.

Greg Rikaart’s exit storyline

In 2015, Rikaart married his longtime partner, writer/actor Robert Sudduth. Prior to tying the knot, the Young and the Restless actor spoke to Gay Star News about his hopes that Kevin will come out of the closet.

“I want him to come out.”

“I think it would be a super interesting story to tell,” Rikaart said.

“I think it would be more socially responsible than just bringing on a gay character — to have someone on the canvas that the audience knows and thinks of as family and takes that [coming out] journey.”

The actor, who came out publicly in 2013, also said that the revelation would make sense for his The Young and the Restless character. “Kevin’s never been a Lothario,” he noted.

“I think his relationships with women have been difficult at best.”

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

