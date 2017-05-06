Molly Cavalli: Porn Star Attacked By Shark During Commercial Shoot Gone Horribly Wrong [NSFW]

Molly Cavalli, an “adult film star,” was attacked by a shark off the coast of Florida, requiring 20 stitches. Video of the horrifying attack has gone viral.

As The Daily Star reports, Molly was filming a commercial for Camsoda, a website that offers viewers a choice of multiple channels of live “adult entertainment” via webcam.

The company recently developed new hardware that records and broadcasts from underwater, allowing viewers to watch underwater live feeds. And, in an effort to show off the new technology, the company brought Cavalli and a crew to a location off the coast of Florida and lowered her into a shark cage.

It didn’t go well.

Video of the horrifying incident is posted below, but be warned: this video contains graphic footage that some viewers may find disturbing, as well as profane language. Also, while the video contains no nudity, Cavalli’s outfit is revealing (to put it mildly) and may offend some viewers.

For those who can’t watch the video, the model glams for the cameras a bit before entering the shark cage. Then, footage of Molly is interspersed with footage of the sharks swimming around. A shark then manages to get his or her head into the cage and bites the model on her leg. She screams and is pulled up onto the boat, revealing blood pouring from a horrifying wound on her ankle.

Fortunately, Molly’s going to be OK; 20 stitches later, that is. She later posted on Instagram to assure her fans that she’s fine.

So how did the photo shoot go so horribly wrong? Well, some YouTube commenters insist that the whole thing was a staged publicity stunt designed to get people talking about Camsoda and Molly Cavalli – and indeed, you don’t actually see the shark bite the model’s foot, although her injury looks pretty convincing (and gruesome).

Other YouTube commenters point to what they believe was a rather poorly-designed cage (and indeed, the bars on that cage do appear to be pretty far apart).

“That’s a really poorly designed shark cage. How can a shark just sneak in like that.”

However, Camsoda vice-president Darren Press said, in a statement, that he believed Molly would be safe in the relatively weak cage because they were in an area populated by lemon sharks, believed to be docile. He also noted that Molly didn’t follow all of the safety precautions properly.

“Our intention was to have Molly quickly dive into the shark cage with the camera and begin broadcasting as lemon sharks circled nearby. From what we gathered, lemon sharks are predominantly docile and relatively harmless. During the broadcast, a shark approached the cage which made Molly nervous. She swam up to the surface as the shark approached. Her foot rose above the protective net and was bitten.”

In fact, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History, lemon sharks aren’t known for attacking humans and generally avoid them.

And if you’ve never heard of Molly Cavalli before today: according to IMDB, she was born November 12, 1981, in Miami (no word on her real name). And according to an adult entertainment website (which will not be linked to here), Molly is “at heart is a good American girl from Florida who lives and breathes the sunny cheerleader and swimsuit-model personality. It would just be a shame for her to live anywhere too cold for her to walk around in string bikinis.”

