Aaron Hernandez’s suicide note to fiancee Shayanna Jenkins has been leaked online.

Weeks after the New England Patriots tight end took his life while serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, an image of Hernandez’s final statement to Jenkins, the mother of his 4-year-old daughter, has been shared.

“Shay, You have always been my soul-mate and I want you to live life and know I’m always with you,” Aaron Hernandez wrote in the letter, according to a report by TMZ on May 5.

Aaron Hernandez and Shayanna Jenkins dated for several years and became engaged in 2012. Although the couple never wed, Jenkins took the athlete’s last name years later as he remained incarcerated at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Facility in Shirley, Massachusetts.

#AaronHernandez tells fiancé #ShayannaJenkins “YOU’RE RICH” in alleged suicide note. A post shared by @thehype_daily on May 5, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

In his suicide note, which was reportedly one of three, Aaron Hernandez told his fiancee that he had hinted at his demise previously. He then encouraged Jenkins to tell the world his full story.

“I told you what was coming indirectly! I love you so much and know you are an angel – eternally!” he wrote.

“We split into two to come change the world! Your characteristics is that of a true angel and the definition of God’s love! Tell my story fully but never think anything besides how much I love you. This was the supreme’s, the almighty’s plan, not mine! I love you!”

Aaron Hernandez went on to tell his fiancee, “You’re rich,” and mentioned Savage Garden’s hit track, “I Knew I Loved You,” at the bottom of his page.

Although it is hard to say whether or not Jenkins is truly going to be “rich” as a result of Aaron Hernandez’s suicide, that could be the case. As TMZ explained to readers on Friday, a law in Massachusetts prevents deceased people who are mid-appeal from being declared guilty. Although Hernandez was found guilty of Lloyd’s murder, he had filed an appeal prior to his suicide, which means the Patriots player was technically an innocent man at the time of his passing.

“As a result of dying innocent, the New England Patriots cannot justify firing him and denying him the remainder of his salary ($6 mil) so the team may have to pay that money to [Aaron Hernandez]’s estate and it appears Shay is the beneficiary… and Aaron knew it,” the outlet noted.

A post shared by @inyaear_yellahbone on May 5, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

Although some reports have suggested Aaron Hernandez had a net worth of around $8 million at the time of his death, a Massachusetts court document has since revealed otherwise.

Aaron Hernandez allegedly did not leave a will and his estate is now worth $0 with “no monies available and no identifiable personal assets,” the Boston Herald explained to readers at the end of last month.

“This is all despite the fact that in 2012 [Aaron Hernandez] had signed a five-year contract extension for the New England patriots for $40 million and at the time of his admission, he had already been paid around $10 million of that amount,” People Magazine added.

According to the report, Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee is able to sell the home they once shared for nearly $1.3 million. However, when it comes to the money she receives for the home sale, it is unclear if she will be entitled to keep it. After all, the family of Hernandez’s alleged victim, Lloyd, is currently suing his estate for the wrongful death of his fellow athlete.

Shayanna Jenkins and her daughter, Avielle, said their goodbyes to Aaron Hernandez during a private funeral service on April 24.

[Featured Image by Jim Rogash/Getty Images]