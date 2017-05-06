‘Deadly Sorority’ Coming To Lifetime: Is This Based On A True Story?

Tonight a new movie is scheduled on Lifetime that you won’t want to miss. This one is called Deadly Sorority and stars Greer Grammer, the daughter of Kelsey Grammer.

Lifetime has a habit of making movies that are based on a true story. Bustle shared all about this new movie, Deadly Sorority, and if it is based on a true story or not.

This movie is all about two high school girls who head off to college as best friends and then have to deal with how hard it is to stay friends when things have changed so much. Things are really going to change quickly in Deadly Sorority as one girl is murdered and the other feels like she could be the next victim.

Lifetime shared a few details about the movie Deadly Sorority on their site. This movie is a typical Lifetime movie without a doubt. Here is what it said in the synopsis of Deadly Sorority.

“Best friends Samantha and Kristina go their separate ways for the first time when Kristina gets into the hottest sorority on campus. But Kristina realizes this is just the beginning, and her life becomes a nightmare when Kristina is murdered and Samantha finds herself as a potential next target.”

It doesn’t seem like Deadly Sorority is based on a true story, even though this is the type of movie that it wouldn’t surprise anyone if it was pulled from the headlines. The movie Deadly Sorority does have an amazing cast, though. Greer Grammer is the star of the movie, but she isn’t the only person you will recognize. Moira Kelly plays Professor Amy Thomas in the movie. You will recognize her from her time on The West Wing and One Tree Hill. Greer admits to being a huge One Tree Hill fan, so you know she loved doing a movie with her.

Seat 42 F actually got the chance to talk to Greer Grammer and get the details on the new movie Deadly Sorority. Greer loved this role because it was totally different than anything she has ever played. She liked being the “unpopular, down to earth girl for a change.” Greer has taken on a few serious roles in her career. Here is how Greer described her character on Deadly Sorority.

“Samantha is someone who puts her friends first. She’s a good hearted person and she’s just really excited to start college with her best friend. Sam and Kristina are very different but their love is so strong. Sam is someone who is funny, sarcastic, she doesn’t take herself too seriously and she believes in telling the truth.”

Another thing that they spoke to Greer Grammer about was if any of the roles she has had ever left an impression on her. She shared her thoughts.

“Yeah all the time! Leslie from ‘Manson’s Lost Girls’ is probably the one that left the biggest impression. That was an interesting role because Leslie as a person, from my research, was a very loving hippie — she was a prom princess at her high school and was sweet and nice — she just happened to stumble upon a very charismatic monster. So getting to play that and knowing that that can happen — that people that are good can be influenced to do such evil things — it really stuck with me.”

Are you excited to see Deadly Sorority tonight on Lifetime? Did you believe this movie was based on a true story? Don’t miss Deadly Sorority on Saturday, May 6 on Lifetime. They will also re-air it a few times over the weekend if you miss it when it originally airs on Saturday night.

