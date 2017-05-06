Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Release Date Set For May 23? Company Teases ‘What’s Next’

The Microsoft Surface Pro 5 release date has yet to be announced but people now believe that the highly anticipated device is “what’s next” based on a teaser from the tech firm.

The Washington-based company seems to be taking its time in revealing details about the follow-up to the ultrathin tablet-laptop hybrid Surface Pro 4 which may be why people are taking every single announcement they make to be of significance.

In fact, Tech Times has led people to believe that the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 release date was already revealed without actually revealing it. Doesn’t make sense? It will in a bit.

According to the outlet, Microsoft teased fans about an event happening in Shanghai which is set for May 23, 2017.

“On May 23 in Shanghai, Microsoft will show the world what’s next.”

The teaser then went on to order enthusiasts to check the site “for updates and more information,” which had people at the edge of their seats once again.

Fortunately, Tech Times provided us a couple of compelling evidence that the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 will finally be unveiled at the said date.

According to the outlet, several reports related to the company are actually Microsoft Surface Pro 5 release date clues in disguise. Case in point, Microsoft Vice President Yusuf Mehdi told Bloomberg that “an update to Surface Pro 4” is “coming soon.”

While this was first taken as a revelation about a Surface Pro 4 refresh, Tech Times strongly believes that the update is actually its successor, the Surface Pro 5.

On top of that, Windows Central confirmed to the outlet that the May 23 event “will indeed unveil new hardware” and will be graced by Microsoft’s corporate VP of devices Panos Panay who “takes care of all things related to Windows 10 hardware.”

BGR echoes Tech Times’ idea, adding that Panay’s presence in the event “is also a hint that something Surfacey should be announced,” describing the Microsoft VP in the aptest terms possible.

“After all, Panay is the overexcited guru of all things Windows 10 hardware at Microsoft.”

Still, the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 release date has not been directly revealed which is why it would be best to take things with a grain of salt.

On that note, here are some of the rumored specs and features that will make the Surface Pro 5 a worthy upgrade from the Surface Pro 4.

According to a previous report from Tech Times, the new Surface Pro is rumored to be powered by Intel’s Kaby Lake chips, a significant “spec bump” from the Surface Pro 4’s Skylake.

The Surface Pro 5 is also speculated be a top contender for 2017’s best tablets—should it be released this year—as it is rumored to have a 4K display, a massive 512 GB of internal storage, and an even more impressive 16 GB RAM.

On top of that, the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is expected to be paired with more awesome accessories including the rumored rechargeable Surface Pen. Apparently, the Washington-based company’s patent request has leaked and posted in Patently Mobile, giving us the knowledge about the rechargeable Surface Pen and its charging dock.

Other Surface Pro 5-releated rumors also indicate a dual display feature that will divide the tablet in two: 1) the regular high-resolution screen; and 2) the speculated e-ink display that might be able to serve as a virtual keyboard.

Past rumors about the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 release date speculated the unveiling in the second half of 2017 but if the recent event announcement in Shanghai is to be considered, the release should be in the second half of May.

What do you think? Share with us your thoughts via the comments section below and stay tuned for more updates on the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 release date.

[Featured Image by Andrew Burton/Getty Images]