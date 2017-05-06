Kris Jenner May Produce Scott Disick’s New Show ‘Royally Flipped’, But What Will Kourtney Kardashian Say?

In what looks to be a highly unlikely partnership, Kris Jenner and Scott Disick are rumored to be teaming up for a new reality show called Royally Flipped. Reports suggest that the pilot is already being shot, with Jenner producing the show and Disick leading the cast, but one can’t help but wonder what Disick’s ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian thinks of her mother producing a show starring a man she is supposedly estranged from.

TMZ reported earlier today that the new Kris Jenner/Scott Disick collaboration Royally Flipped will also star some of Disick’s business associates, as well as Kardashian family realtor Tomer Friedman and a contractor who’s only been identified as Mickey. Sources close to the publication suggest that the pilot is currently being shot at two California homes, one in Malibu and the other in the San Fernando Valley. As for the premise, TMZ describes the new show as a house-flipping series whose name is inspired by the expression “royally f***ed.”

“Here’s the way it goes. Tomer shows Scott and his partner homes, they plunk down money, Mickey fixes them up and Tomer sells the crib for a hefty profit.”

While Royally Flipped has yet to be picked up by a network, TMZ also notes that Keeping Up with the Kardashians parent network E! has the first right of refusal to the show. Further details on the show beyond the basic premise, its main stars, and its producer have yet to be revealed, and neither Kris Jenner nor Scott Disick have commented on the TMZ report.

On the surface, this suggests an attempt on Kris Jenner’s part to capitalize on the popularity of similar house-flipping shows such as Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper and churn out yet another reality show featuring a member of her family or extended family. But TMZ and other publications observed that this new development comes on the heels of rumors that Scott Disick and ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian are not on the best of terms, hinting at a “super awkward (situation) for everyone involved,” as Hollywood Life opined.

According to reports, the Scott and Kourtney tensions appear to be the backdrop for the next episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Refinery29 wrote that this episode will center on how the Kardashian family reacts to Disick bringing along “a female friend named Chelsea” on a family vacation to Costa Rica, with Scott supposedly staying separate from Kourtney and the rest of the family.

“Scott doesn’t know his cover’s been blown, but that fact becomes clear during an extremely awkward dinner scene.”

This “awkward” dinner scene, Refinery29 adds, has Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian passively-aggressively hinting at Scott Disick’s female companion, calling her derogatory names and insisting to Scott that they were referring to other women with the same name, such as Chelsea Clinton and Chelsea Handler.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, steps out with model 'beau', 23, as ex Scott Disick is linked to Briths beauty, 19 https://t.co/x7aphZbcKV pic.twitter.com/n7OyGr4GUR — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 4, 2017

“It’s pretty obvious that the girls know something’s up,” Disick admitted in an interview, where he described the aforementioned dinner scene.

“Nobody really wants to say what’s on their mind and if this dinner isn’t awkward enough these fire dancers have to come out and start doing hula hoops,”

Separate reports from other publications, including the Inquisitr, suggest that Kourtney Kardashian may also be back in the dating game. Rumors hint that the 38-year-old eldest daughter of Kris Jenner is moving on from Scott Disick, and currently seeing a much younger man, 23-year-old Younes Bendjima.

[Featured Image by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Harper’s BAZAAR]