First Lady Melania Trump Is Just Like Us! She Too Trolls Her Husband On Twitter

Turns out First Lady Melania Trump isn’t afraid to troll her husband on Twitter. Melania’s personal Twitter account just liked a post that slammed President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall on the Mexico border. How did she react to the news?

According to NY Post, Melania’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, claims that the first lady was not aware of the liked post. It isn’t clear if Melania’s account was hacked or if she accidentally liked the post. Either way, the move was definitely an embarrassing moment for the Trumps.

“The first lady wasn’t aware of this until I brought it to her attention,” Grisham shared. “… it isn’t her primary account these days.”

The original post, written by one Andy Ostroy, stated: “Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump’s built is the one between him and @FLOTUS #Melania #trump.”

Melania Trump's Twitter account liked a pretty shady tweet about her husband https://t.co/tLrxZSKtwm pic.twitter.com/MVaVW1u1WX — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 3, 2017

The liked tweet comes during a controversial time for Melania. Although Melania has upped her activity in recent weeks, she refused to move into the White House and begin her duties as the first lady until after her son, Barron, was done with school. This opened the door for Ivanka Trump to assert herself in Trump’s presidency, which allegedly caused friction between the ladies.

According to the Huffington Post, the reports of a frosty relationship between Melania and Ivanka are false. Melania recently celebrated her 47th birthday and her step-daughter had nothing but kind things to say about her.

“Melania, you are an unbelievable mother with a heart of gold. You give generously of your time and attention and I appreciate your support and friendship,” Ivanka wrote in her new book.

Ivanka also shared a nice message on social media, saying, “Happy Birthday to our First Lady (and my incredible step-mom!) Melania Trump. A wonderful example of kindness and grace for us all! @FLOTUS.”

Melania Trump is certainly taking a different approach to the office of the first lady than years past. According to historian Kate Andersen Bower, one reason behind Melania’s hands-off attitude is because she wasn’t born and raised in the states. Instead of understanding the office as being a part of American culture, the usual duties of the first lady are a bit of a foreign concept for the Slovenian-born first lady.

As far as Ivanka is concerned, she doesn’t think she is overstepping her bounds in helping her father run the country. “I wasn’t elected by the American people to be president. My father is going to do a tremendous job. And I wanna help him do that. But I don’t think that it will make me a more effective advocate to constantly articulate every issue publicly where I disagree,” she shared.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported that Melania is slowly making a name for herself as an advocate for animal rights. Melania made a conscious effort to avoid wearing fur during the presidential inauguration, which prompted a kind gift from Pamela Anderson, who currently works as a celebrity director for the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals organization. Anderson sent Melania a faux-fur coat after the inauguration and Melania expressed her appreciation in a personal letter.

“I very much appreciate your sending the beautiful eco-faux fur from Only Me,” Melania wrote. “I am grateful for your support and encouraging words; they mean a great deal. Together, we can empower more women to stand up for their beliefs.”

The former model and Playboy Playmate thanked Melania for the letter on social media. Melania has worn fur items in the past, including a fur hat to a fashion show in 2007. Her latest move marks a turnaround for the first lady and is a clear indication that she is in favor of advocating for animal rights.

Tell us! Do you think Melania Trump really meant to “like” the negative tweet about her marriage? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]