Chris Brown Denies Being Served Karrueche Tran’s Restraining Order, Calls Rumors A ‘Super Lie’

Chris Brown has spoken out amid rumors suggesting that he has finally been served with legal documents from ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, who filed a temporary restraining order against him earlier this year on grounds that the “Privacy” singer has displayed harassing and threatening behavior towards her on at least one occasion.

Karrueche filed her temporary restraining order against Chris Brown in February after revealing in a sworn statement to a judge that Brown had physically assaulted her, including punching her in the stomach and pushing her down the stairs, prior to their 2015 breakup and has expressed feelings that Brown is determined to prevent her from moving on romantically from their past relationship.

While Tran’s attorneys, Michelle Trigger and Patrick Blood, have confirmed that Karrueche wishes to put her past romance with Breezy behind her as quickly as possible, the model’s legal team has been vocal about their difficulty in serving legal documents to Brown since their initial filing while noting that the singer is not allowing his legal team to accept service on his behalf in order to prevent the case from moving forward.

In a statement to New York Daily News, Trigger told reporters that they have repeatedly attempted to serve Brown with the necessary paperwork to move forward with the assistance of law enforcement, however, have been continually “shut down” in their attempts to have the case proceed as scheduled.

Karrueche’s attorneys further revealed that they have hired a private company to track Brown down while he tours the U.S. for his “The Party Tour,” albeit note that they were unsuccessful in serving the singer prior to the duo’s rescheduled April 19 court date last month.

ALPHA WOLF A post shared by ???????????? (@chrisbrownofficial) on May 4, 2017 at 10:11pm PDT

Now, it appears that rumors emerged yesterday suggesting that Tran’s attorneys were successful in serving Chris Brown with legal documents while the singer made a tour stop in Houston on May 5, which also happened to be the singer’s 28th birthday, prompting a whirlwind of reports to emerge on social media regarding the next steps in the duo’s ongoing legal battle.

TMZ was able to obtain footage of Chris Brown exiting Grooves Nightclub in Houston where the “Kriss Kross” singer was hosting a birthday bash for himself, before pointing out in their video that a “process server” was able to hand Breezy papers before the singer made his way onto his tour bus.

The site explains that they “confirmed” that Brown was leaving Grooves Nightclub before being “slapped with papers” from a “process server,” further noting that the singer was “pissed” about having been served on his birthday.

While it’s difficult to tell what type of document Chris Brown was handed while making his way to his tour bus, it appears that the singer is not tolerating rumors suggesting that he has finally been served with Karrueche’s restraining order after taking to social media to shoot down the reports on Friday.

#ChrisBrown stepped into #TheShadeRoom and denies being served at his birthday party ???? (view previous article) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 5, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

“Super lie,” Chris Brown wrote in response to a post shared by The Shade Room, before adding, “Try again.”

While Chris Brown didn’t offer any additional information regarding the document that he was seen receiving in the video, the singer has been adamant about shooting down false reports relating to Tran’s court case via Instagram and Twitter.

Chile all this tea! #ChrisBrown stepped into #TheShadeRoom and doesn't seem to bothered. #Karrueche's bestfriend #JRyan liked the pic and a former neighbor stepped in as well! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

After news of Tran’s restraining order case broke in February, Chris Brown took to Instagram to combat Karrueche’s claims that she was physically abused during their relationship, telling followers, “Physically assaulting??? Good luck wit that.”

Karrueche Tran Manager Slams Chris Brown Attorney: Domestic Violence Is Real, Not Self-Promotion https://t.co/vLpJI5z0TQ pic.twitter.com/P7sChp8VZg — JAM’N 107.5 (@JAMN1075) April 22, 2017

Similarly, Chris Brown’s attorney, Mark Geragos, came to his client’s defense last month by suggesting that Karrueche is only aiming to “increase [her] profile” via “self-promotion” by continuing to tie her name to Brown’s in the spotlight before further telling reports that Tran’s case is “doomed to failure.”

They can’t even serve CB with a lawsuit. Maybe they should ask their client to do it when she is following CB around the Country #teambreezy https://t.co/YY1LxnkOYt — Mark Geragos (@markgeragos) April 19, 2017

What do you think of Chris Brown’s response to having been allegedly served legal documents relating to Karrueche Tran’s restraining order against him?

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images]