Prince Harry Visits Ollie Carroll (6) Who Stole His Heart, After Ed Sheeran Also Spent Time With Him Recently

Prince Harry paid a surprise ‘special personal visit’ to six-year-old Ollie Carroll and his three-year old sister Amelia yesterday at the Great Ormond Street Hospital where he spent time with the two chronically ill children who are both battling Batten Disease. Prince Harry spent an hour with Ollie and Amelia, “laughing and making memories.”

Prince Harry and Ollie met last 6 months ago in October 2016, when Ollie Carroll won the Inspiration Child Award at the WellChild Awards. Prince Harry is the patron saint of the WellChild organization according to WellChild.

Prince Harry Makes Huge Impact On Terminally Ill Ollie Carroll

According to Ollie’s mom Lucy’s Facebook post on the Ollie’s Army Battling Against Battens page, the day that Ollie and Prince Harry met was truly magical because “Ollie used all of his strength to stand on two feet to give Prince Harry a huge hug.” That moment was captured on camera and touched hearts across the globe as people reminisced about Diana’s son who like her has the common touch, and a heart for children and ordinary folk.

Prince Harry himself praised the WellChild Awards.

“This is now my ninth WellChild awards and each year at this remarkable event, I am profoundly moved by the people I have met and the stories they have shared with me. It is one of those moments in life when you are left in awe at the strength of human character, particularly amongst those so young. Watching these children and young people face challenges with such determination, positivity and good humour, never fails to take my breath away.”

Lucy goes on to say that after the WellChild awards, Ollie and his sister Amelia were given permission to “the compassionate use of a pioneering treatment for CNL2 Batten Disease.” After receiving the news she wrote to Prince Harry and thanked him for “giving our son the strength to stand when we thought this was no longer possible.”

On Tuesday May 2, 2017, Prince Harry paid a visit to the Great Ormond Street Hospital while Ollie and Amelia were receiving their treatment there. The “very special personal visit from Prince Harry” included an hour filled with talking, playing, laughing and “making memories.”

Lucy praises Prince Harry and thanks him for spending his time with them.

“The love, the support and the laughter within that treatment room on Tuesday will stay with us forever. From the bottom of our hearts we thank Prince Harry for his support, his time and his kindness towards our family and our journey with Batten Disease. It was truly incredible to watch him with our children and to have the opportunity to talk with him about our journey with Battens.”

Ollie Also Met Ed Sheeran At The End of April

Ed Sheeran also made young Ollie’s dreams come true at the end of April during his Manchester show when he invited Ollie and his family backstage. Ed Sheeran had seen Ollie’s family’s campaign video which features Ollie singing to Ed’s biggest hits. Ed was moved enough to wear a red band promoting Ollie’s Army, a campaign dedicated to raising funds and awareness for Batten disease fighters.

Lucy said that it was Ed Sheeran’s voice that pulled her son through “the hardest and darkest of times.” Lucy says that Ollie meeting his idol was “priceless,” and described Sheeran as “one of the loveliest guys we have ever met.

“As soon as Ed walked into the room and spoke Ollie’s eyes lit up and a smile spread across his face. This image was priceless.” “Ed spent time with Ollie and gave him the biggest of cuddles, he had high fives with Amelia who was completely in love and couldn’t stop staring at him.”

Ollie’s Battle With Batten Disease

According to Batten Disease Family Association, Mike and Lucy Carrol’s battle has been watching their son Ollie’s disease rob him of an ordinary childhood, and knowing that there is no known cure for Batten disease. The Carrolls have also been told that Ollie will likely not survive beyond 12 years of age.

“Ollie doesn’t understand why his legs won’t do what he wants them to do and why, when he opens his mouth to speak, no words come out.” “But he still has a smile that lights up the room and he reaches over to wipe away my tears if he catches me crying. He’s my inspiration and my strength.”

Ollie and Amelia Carroll’s Wish List

Ollie and Amelia have a wish list set up on Ollie’s Army.

Ollie wishes to:

Go to a football stadium, he used to love playing football but can no longer walk

Go to Peppa Pig World because he loves Peppa Pig

Go to Lapland UK and create memories since Ollie can no longer regulate his own body temperature and the real Lapland would be too chilly for an attempt

Experience anything to do with motor bikes and fast cars

“Before Ollie lost his speech Ollie asked to go in a Helicopter/Plane so it would be lovely for him to have this experience.”

Amelia wishes to:

Play outdoors and swim.

Amelia loves all things Disney and princess related.

Have a special party as Amelia enjoys birthday and parties

Have her hair and nails done

Go to the zoo or farm as she loves animals

Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran: Look Alikes And Hearts Of Gold

Earlier in March, Prince Harry met school children while leaving the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, according to Just Jared. A girl questioned Prince Harry’s authenitcity.

“Are you the real Prince Harry?” the 12-year-old told Harry, to which he responded, ‘Yes, the other one is Ed Sheeran.'” Harry told the Dean of the school about the exchange and laughed it off while saying, “Did you hear what they just said?””

Evidently, looks isn’t the only thing the two red-headed studs share. It seems as if they both have a heart of gold too.

And as far as the Carrolls are concerned, they are determined to live life to the full.

“The most important thing now is to make every moment count.”

[Featured Image by Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool/AP Images]