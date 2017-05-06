Kailyn Lowry Pregnant And Alone? Chris Lopez Reportedly Admits He Wants ‘No Relationship’ With Her Or Her Baby

Kailyn Lowry may be excited about having another baby, but things aren’t going as planned. The Teen Mom star’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin wants nothing to do with Lowry’s third child while the baby’s father, Chris Lopez, feels the same. Is she doomed to have the baby alone?

According to Radar Online, Marroquin has a strong relationship with Lowry’s first son, Isaac, whom she had with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera. With their divorce behind them, however, Marroquin isn’t going to father Lowry’s latest baby.

“No I won’t have a relationship with the new baby,” Marroquin revealed.

Lowry and Marroquin separated last year for a variety of reasons. One of their biggest issues was that Lowry wanted to stop having kids while Marroquin wanted to expand the family. The news of Lowry’s pregnancy angered Marroquin and things quickly turned nasty between the former couple.

The situation got so bad that Lowry filed a temporary restraining order against Marroquin for harassment and showing up at her home displaying aggressive behavior. “I signed a consent PFA, which means there’s no evidence of abuse,” Marroquin explained a few months ago.

“I just can’t contact her unless it’s in regard to Lincoln for a year.”

Things eventually cooled off between Lowry and Marroquin and the two are doing much better now. Lowry just shared a series of videos of Marroquin teaching Isaac to ride a bike outside of their home. Although they have repaired their friendship for the sake of their kids, Isaac and Lincoln, it doesn’t sound like Marroquin wants anything to do with the third child.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” Kailyn Lowry shared.

“I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

In Touch Weekly reports that Lowry just confirmed that Lopez is the father of her new baby. Lopez is Lowry’s third baby daddy and has tried to remain out of the spotlight for as long as possible. A few details, however, are starting to emerge about Lowry’s third baby daddy.

For starters, Lopez posted a cryptic message on social media at the time Lowry discovered she was pregnant. His post about a “miracle child” was the first clue that he might be the father. He then slammed Marroquin on Twitter after he learned about the Teen Mom star’s new book, Heartlessly Hustled.

“Nah yo a book [though],” he shared. “Entertainment.”

Inside sources claim that Lopez wants nothing to do with the MTV show. Many of the boyfriends on the series can’t wait to get in front of the camera, but Lopez still hasn’t signed an agreement to appear with Lowry on Teen Mom 2.

“Most of the [boyfriends and girlfriends of the stars of the show] just want to be on TV, and are excited to get a little fame, so they instantly agree to go on,” an insider shared.

“This guy has been different. He doesn’t want all the headache that comes with being on the show. He doesn’t want to get picked apart and give up his privacy.”

Even more, Lopez’s reaction to Lowry’s confirmation was less than stellar. He simply shared a cryptic Supernatural GIF alongside a few crying emojis. He also officially changed his Twitter handle and doesn’t seem interested in interacting with Lowry.

According to Comic Book, Lowry is remaining positive about her pregnancy and recently assured fans that they’ll know the gender this summer. Lowry admitted that a girl would be exciting but isn’t going to know until the baby is actually born. Lowry is expected to have the child this summer.

