WWE News: Major Star Pulled Out Of Upcoming Title Match For ‘NXT TakeOver: Chicago’

NXT TakeOver: Chicago is approaching, and it is creating an opportunity for a new wave of talent to shine for the brand. For the top title, champion Bobby Roode has a tough task of competing against either the returning Hideo Itami or the uprising former Ring of Honor veteran Roderick Strong. Since Roode defeated Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT: San Antonio on the eve of the Royal Rumble, he has spent the last few months at the front of the line, successfully defeating the foes he has faced. In the women’s division, Asuka is breaking records of being the longest person who has gone undefeated.

Asuka has been the most dominant name that has stepped in NXT. Ever since defeating Dana Brooke at NXT TakeOver: Respect, Asuka has plowed over every opponent that she has faced. Just a few months after her debut, Asuka made it clear that her goal was to be the NXT Women’s Champion. On April 1, 2016 at NXT TakeOver: Dallas, Asuka defeated Bayley to win the NXT Women’s Championship. Over a year later, Asuka has been able to defeat every person who has attempted to win the championship, even the monstrous Nia Jax before she went up to the main roster.

One person who seemingly had the ability to dethrone Asuka from her status is Ember Moon. Since Moon debuted in NXT at the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II event on the eve of SummerSlam against Billie Kay, she has plowed through competition in a similar fashion as Asuka. It did not take her long as well to ascend to the top of the ladder, as she became the No. 1 contender for Asuka’s championship and competed against her at NXT TakeOver: Orlando. While many felt that Moon would be the one to best Asuka, Asuka still managed to leave the match as champion and continue her undefeated streak.

Moon had another chance to win the championship, as she was in the final three of the women’s battle royal to determine the new No. 1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship. During the match, Asuka interrupted and took out Moon, as well as the remaining two competitors, Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross. William Regal appeared at the end of the attack and scheduled a four-way match for the championship at the NXT TakeOver: Chicago event. However, it appears as if this match will change.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Moon has been pulled from the show and is no longer advertised for it. This confirms recent reports that she was injured, wearing a sling at the WWE Performance Center and jeopardizing her status in the match. Cageside Seats reported that the spot where Asuka threw her out of the ring and she had a very awkward landing may have been displayed as a storyline injury, but it looked legit.

Moreover, this may have been the reason why her arm is now in a sling, as she was reported to be crying and in a lot of pain as she went backstage after that segment. Although there was no projection of who was going to win the title match at the TakeOver event, Moon may have been the person who had the best chance of winning, due to her momentum in the company being high.

It is obvious that WWE is trying to conceal the injury, seemingly for the sake of protecting Ember Moon. The state of the NXT Women’s Championship is exciting, as names such as Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Liv Morgan, and Sonya Deville are gaining popularity, and Moon cannot afford to be out of an extended period of time, as other competitors are waiting to be ascended higher in the rankings.

