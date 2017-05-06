‘The Originals’ Season 4 Episode 8 Preview: What Does This ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Crossover Has In Store For Fans?

The Originals Season 4 Episode 8 preview proves to be something to look forward to as recent events from Episode 7 reveal a The Vampire Diaries crossover in the upcoming episode.

The latest season of The Originals is putting viewers at the edge of their seats as the show that was originally a spinoff of The CW’s recently concluded show might be paving the way to provide TVD fans with more closure.

For those who haven’t watched the latest episode of the show yet, be warned: detailed spoilers lie ahead.

An episode recap of The Originals Season 4 Episode 8 from TV Line featured some unexpectedly sweet scenes involving out favorite original vampire family. In fact, the outlet noted how the show had a unique of making a scene where “a grown man coerce a seven-year-old girl into bringing him a bag of blood” and still think it’s “kind of sweet.”

According to the article, Hope’s first visit to the Mikaelson dungeon where Marcel is currently residing showcased how powerful and innocent she is as she interacts with Klaus’s prodigal adoptive son in a way that would make you think she had no idea of the bad blood between her dad and this man.

Of course, this may be because she really had no idea that there is bad blood between the two as the Mikaelsons and Hayley made it a point to keep the darkness away from her for as long as they can.

Unfortunately, it looks like the darkness is coming for Hope anyway as revealed in The Originals Season 4 Episode 6 where The Hollow’s high priest, Dominic, returned from the dead even after Elijah ceremoniously ripped out his heart in front of the New Orleans mystic beings.

Fortunately, Hayley and the remaining Mikaelsons—minus Rebekah and Kol—found a way to defeat The Hollow thanks to the teddy bear hidden in the Marshall’s hidden stash.

As it turns out, The Hollow is trying to return to the world of the living from wherever it has been trapped in and it needs a complete set of bones to do so. One of these bones—a piece of a skull—is now in Hayley’s possession which leaves the question: Where are the rest?

In a pleasant turn of events in The Originals Season 4 Episode 7, Freya realizes that the missing skeletal pieces of the puzzle lie in a town that has been a favorite stop of vampires and other magical beings: Mystic Falls.

And as TVD fans may have already guessed, this is where the crossover comes in.

As it turns out, another werewolf clan had one of the missing bones based on Dominic’s research and it was Tyler Lockwood’s bloodline. But since we know that Tyler is no longer in the land of the living, there is no chance that Klaus’s first hybrid sire will be reprising his TVD role in The Originals.

Fortunately, our favorite history professor Alaric Saltzman is paying the Big Easy a visit. Played by Matt Davis, Alaric will be crossing over and will be featured in The Originals Season 4 Episode 8 which will be aired on May 12, as previously been confirmed by TV Line.

Based on a first look also featured by the outlet, it seems like Alaric’s welcoming committee includes Hayley and Hope, and would coincide after Klaus’s first letter to Caroline is shown in the final season of The Vampire Diaries.

This was confirmed by no less than TVD showrunner and creator Julie Plec.

“In fact, Alaric is the one who shows up and actually tells Klaus about the school. The idea of the school as a safe haven for young supernatural beings certainly has a lot of relevance for Hope Mikaelson.”

Does this mean Hope will be enrolling in the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted when it is established?

If that happens, it looks like The Originals will be the new home for the remaining The Vampire Diaries characters that survived the season finale.

What do you think? Share with us your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by The CW]