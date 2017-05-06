Gwen Stefani Leaving ‘The Voice’? Inside Her Plans To Clear Her Schedule For A Baby With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani’s future on The Voice has been the subject of many rumors over the past few weeks. In the latest development, insiders claim that Stefani has made up her mind to leave the series for good after this season. Is she leaving to have a baby with Blake Shelton?

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Stefani wants to clear up her schedule to have her first baby with the country crooner. The pregnancy rumors are nothing new for the couple but it sounds like she might finally be ready to start having kids once again. The No Doubt alum shares three boys with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — while Shelton doesn’t have any kids.

“The father bug has hit Blake here and there,” an insider claims. “He sometimes gets his fix by hanging out with Gwen’s kids and then sometimes it makes him think he wants his own. He knows that Gwen is getting up there in age and would love for her to be safe if the miracle of childbirth happens.”

The insider added that Shelton has wanted to have a kid for a long time. His marriage with Miranda Lambert reportedly fell apart because she didn’t want any kids. The country crooner allegedly now believes Stefani is the right woman and would be thrilled if she had his baby.

While Shelton has been quiet about the reports over the past year, Celebrity Insider reports that he finally addressed the rumors surrounding his future plans with the pop star. Shelton opened up about the rumors in hopes that people would stop speculating about their relationship.

“Any time you see a story about us, it’s either that it’s a fake relationship or that we’re already married,” Shelton shared. “Or we’re gonna get married, or she’s on her second set of twins.”

Shelton also touched on reports that Gwen Stefani doesn’t want him to eat meat in front of her because she is a vegan. Shelton, however, claims that he eats meat all the time and Stefani doesn’t make him feel guilty about it.

The country crooner did not, unfortunately, confirm or deny the rumors surrounding his desire to have more kids. Given his strong bond with Stefani’s three boys, there’s a good chance that Shelton wants a few of his own. Not to mention that he’d be a great father.

In the meantime, Celebrity Insider reports that Shelton and Stefani are already working on another album together. Shelton just confirmed that he is back in the studio recording what will be his eleventh album. He hasn’t named the project yet, but it follows on the heels of his last album, If I’m Honest, which was released back in the spring of 2016.

The news of Shelton’s new album broke after he joked about retiring from the world of country music. Does this mean his next album might be his last?

“The last album I made, I said that was my last. This album that I’m making is probably going to be my last album, and so I really got to decide what I want to do,” Shelton joked.

The country star also revealed that he hopes to sing a duet or two with Stefani on his upcoming album. Stefani sang on Shelton’s last album and fans are definitely eager to see them recording together once again.

The album talk follows what has been a successful year for Shelton’s ex-wife. Lambert took home the Album of the Year award during the ACMs last month and said their breakup inspired many of the tracks on her album, The Weight of These Wings.

