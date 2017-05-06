World War 3 News: North Korea’s Kim Jong-un Planning To Attack South Korea

As the tension between the Korean peninsula and the United States continues, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is considering a plan to attack South Korea. If the alleged war happens then it may lead to World War 3, according to experts.

According to Mirror, Kim Jong-un visited the military bases near the North Korea-South Korea border and asked his combat units to be ready to strike their enemy countries.

North Korea used their heavy artillery to strike Yeongpyeong Island in November 2010, resulting in the death of four people. According to reports, the dictator, who claims of possessing H-Bombs in his artillery, visited military units on Jangjae and Mu islets located near South Korea’s front-line Yeongpyeong Island, which is less than 10 miles from North Korea.

The said places are believed to be the location of North Korea’s rocket launchers and artillery pieces. The South Korean border is in sight from these places, which makes the border area more vulnerable.

According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has examined and even considered the plan to strike South Korea.

“Kim acquainted and examined the plan for fire strike of the newly organized forces at the objects of the enemy. The Supreme Commander inspected the Hero Defence Detachment on Mu Islet.Going round the observation post, gun shelter and the position of gun no.1 honored with the title of DPRK Hero, he acquainted himself with the performance of combat duty.”

The report further stated that North Korea’s supreme leader was greatly impressed with their combat readiness and the soldiers’ dedication towards their country and regime.

“He noted that the Hero Defence Detachment on Mu Islet smashed the reckless and provocative shelling by the South Korean puppet warmongers with the merciless shower of shells to turn Yonphyong Island into a sea of fire, thus showing the stamina of the KPA artillery to the enemy.”

The South Korean military believes that Kim visited the units on a small military vessel. The Yonhap News Agency added that on Thursday, a South Korean Marine Corps commander inspected troops near the Western maritime border.

The reports of an alleged war between North Korea with South Korea comes amid an ongoing military and diplomatic differences between Pyongyang and Washington.

Prior to planning a strike against South Korea, North Korea blamed the Chinese government of becoming a puppet of the United States. After the fourth consecutive failure of the missile tests, China urged Kim to stop testing his missiles. For this, the Korean Central News Agency fired back at China and its government.

“It [China] had better ponder over the grave consequences to be entailed by its reckless act of chopping down the pillar of North Korea-China relations. A string of absurd and reckless remarks are now heard from China every day only to render the present bad situation tenser.”

On one hand, when the American President Donald Trump publicly stated that he would be “honored” to meet the North Korea’s supreme leader, the North Korean Foreign Ministry has accused Mr. Trump of driving their region into an extremely dangerous phase.

“[North Korea] will react to a total war with an all-out war, a nuclear war with nuclear strikes of its own style and surely win a victory in the death-defying struggle against the U.S. imperialists.”

As of this writing, the entire Southeast Asia is pondering over the thought whether Kim Jong-un will listen to the United Nations or not. Many diplomatic experts are also urging that Kim should resolve the issues with the United States and South Korea without using his nuclear weaponry.

[Featured Image by Wong Maye-E/AP Images]