Seattle Mariners Disabled List Grows As Team Suffers Two More Pitching Injuries During Extra-Inning Loss

The Seattle Mariners’ disabled list just added two more pitchers following an extra-inning loss to the Texas Rangers on Friday night (May 5). To say that the Mariners have been cursed this season may be an understatement, as it came only hours after James Paxton was also added to the 10-day disabled list. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Paxton’s injury update indicates he is dealing with a forearm strain. Now the Mariners head into the weekend with a tired staff that had to try to cover for an offense that simply couldn’t put any runs on the board.

A report by Ryan Divish gave a quick update about why relievers Jean Machi and Evan Marshall both left the game with injuries in the 11th inning. Machi was seen shaking his hand on the mound, possibly showing that he was dealing with numbness or tingling. It was later revealed by Mariners manager Scott Servais that he has a nerve issue in his thumb. As for Marshall, he severely injured his hamstring on a pitch later that same inning.

To compound the misery of suffering through two more injuries, Rougned Odor would hit a two-run homer in the 13th inning to give the Rangers a 3-1 victory. The end result ruined a great outing by starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo, who may have just pitched his best game since the Mariners acquired him from the Baltimore Orioles. Emilio Pagan gave up the home run after likely getting used too much when Servais asked him to work the 12th and 13th innings after placing Marshall on the mound in the 11th.

The players who are already on the Seattle Mariners’ disabled list include pitchers James Paxton, Felix Hernandez, Evan Scribner, Steve Cishek, Shae Simmons, and Drew Smyly. Outfielder Mitch Haniger and infielder Shawn O’Malley were also lost to long-term injuries this season. The Mariners are going to have to make roster adjustments on Saturday to replace Machi and Marshall on the 25-man roster, but the team will also need an extended outing from Chase De Jong against the Texas Rangers.

De Jong has given Mariners fans no reason to be optimistic yet, as he enters this start with an 11.05 ERA and 2.32 WHIP over his first 7 1/3 innings of work. During his first career start on April 30, De Jong lasted just 2 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks. Opponents are hitting 0.387 against him this season, so there is a lot for the rookie to work on as he takes the mound at Safeco Field for the first time. Maybe fans can get distracted by Felix Hernandez Bobblehead Night taking place.

As the Seattle Mariners’ disabled list continues to grow, the team will have to put a new pitcher on the mound for Sunday’s (May 7) game as well. While it has not been officially confirmed, the strong indication is that Christian Bergman is about to make his debut for the Mariners. The 29-year-old pitcher pitched parts of three seasons for the Colorado Rockies and was signed as a Minor League free agent by the Mariners during the offseason.

Bergman had been pitching for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, where he made five starts so far this season. In 29 innings of work, Bergman posted a 5-0 record with a 2.19 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 24 strikeouts. He allowed just one home run and walked six batters during that time. Now he will get to showcase his talent on the big stage again. Bergman could use a bit of run support, as scoring just one run in 13 innings on Friday night just didn’t cut it.

With Jean Machi and Evan Marshall lost to injury, Emilio Pagan may also lose his spot on the 25-man roster. This will depend on how badly Scott Servais and general manager Jerry Dipoto feel that the team needs to add depth to do well against the Texas Rangers this weekend. With an unproven rookie in Chase De Jong pitching Saturday and Alex Bergman making his first debut on Sunday, the team may need to add more available arms in the bullpen. Look for the Tacoma-to-Seattle shuttle to be busy these next few days as the Seattle Mariners struggle to survive injuries.

