Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton took some time off from their responsibilities with The Voice on Friday and enjoyed an afternoon with her sons.

On Friday, as the live episodes of The Voice Season 12 continue to air on NBC, Stefani and Shelton were photographed arriving to an ice skating rink with 10-year-old Kingston, eight-year-old Zuma, and three-year-old Apollo.

“She ruptured her eardrum only last week. But it seems Gwen Stefani is recovering quite quickly, as she and Blake Shelton decided to take her boys for some ice skating on Friday,” the Daily Mail revealed to readers on May 5.

While Gwen Stefani is known for her chic style, the 47-year-old singer kept it casual during her visit to the skating ring and left her signature heels at home.

Gwen Stefani’s relationship with Blake Shelton began in late 2015. At the time, the couple was in the midst of production of the ninth season of The Voice with co-stars Adam Levine and Pharrell Williams.

Prior to their romance, both Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were married to other musicians, but before production began on Season 9, Stefani split from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton split from Miranda Lambert.

Gwen Stefani was married to Rossdale, the father of her three children, for 13 years before calling it quits in August 2015. Meanwhile, Shelton and his former country singer wife for just four years also split.

Since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton confirmed their romance in November 2015 with a joint outing at a Country Music Awards afterparty in Nashville, Tennessee, the couple has faced ongoing rumors regarding possible pregnancies and engagements.

Although Blake Shelton has been known to poke fun at the ongoing rumors regarding his relationship with Gwen Stefani and even once joked about being fertile on Twitter, the reports haven’t died down and recently, a source claimed the allegedly engaged couple had put their wedding on hold as they attempt to start a family.

“They’re trying to have a baby first,” an insider close to Gwen Stefani explained to Life & Style magazine earlier this year. “That’s their main focus right now. She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

According to the report, Gwen Stefani began undergoing in vitro treatments last year, but recently decided to take a break.

“Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for her,” the source explained. “So she’s trying to get pregnant naturally for the time being.”

Months ago, Gwen Stefani opened up about her heartbreaking divorce from Gavin Rossdale and admitted that the split made her question her career and her future.

“I didn’t know if I was gonna do music again or write songs again, it just kind of channeled down to me — it was just a spiritual place to be,” Gwen Stefani told Extra. “And then I got to go on tour for the first time in like 7 years… after everything I’ve been through; my career, my life… and to have that exchange of love between the people that have supported me all those years and listened to the music… it was like a reboot, like a recharge.”

Gwen Stefani released her album This is What the Truth Feels Like, last year and used her heartbreak and new romance with Shelton as inspiration.

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]