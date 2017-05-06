Sugar Bear Is ‘Freaking Over Pictures Of Mama June As Hot Baywatch Babe,’ Regrets Losing Her, Source Claims

After seeing Mama June’s new Baywatch-inspired photos, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson reportedly can’t stop thinking about his ex-wife and he regrets losing her, sources have allegedly revealed.

According to Hollywood Life, sources reveal that Sugar Bear, 45, who has remarried after divorcing Mama June, is “freaking out over the pictures of [of his ex-wife] as a hot Baywatch babe.” The alleged sources added that the newly remarried Sugar Bear can’t stop fawning over the photos showing ex-wife Mama June in skin-tight red bathing suit.

Mama June recently posed for a photo-shoot as a red-hot beach babe in a red one-piece Baywatch-style swimsuit, showing off her new 137 lbs figure acquired, with a little help from airbrush, through weight loss and skin removal surgery. Fans observed quickly that the photo-shoot borrowed inspiration from Pamela Anderson’s 1990s Baywatch photos.

“Sugar Bear is freaking over the pictures of [Mama June] as a hot Baywatch babe,” the source told Hollywood Life.

Going by the claims of the alleged source, Sugar Bear is appreciating what was his only after he lost it. His ex-wife’s miraculous transformation from a frumpy, grossly overweight 37-year-old woman to a radiant platinum blonde oozing new-found confidence was documented in her reality TV show Mama June: From Not To Hot.

“He’s kicking himself for messing things up with her,” the alleged source continued. “If he had any idea she was going to wind up losing all that weight and looking like a supermodel, he would have worked harder to keep her happy. He can’t believe the woman he let go is the same one in those sexy pictures. Now he feels like a doper for letting her go.”

But it is obviously too late for a reunion after Sugar Bear married his new love Jennifer Lamb on January 22, and Mama June made it clear before and after the wedding that she has no plans to reunite with Sugar Bear who she accused of abusing her and the children.

Mama June accused Sugar Bear of physical and emotional abuse in an interview with Page Six last April.

“It’s time the world sees him for what he is,” Mama June told Page Six. “Pumpkin’s [daughter Lauryn Shannon] eye buckle was caused by him… after he got mad.”

According to Mama June, her daughter Alana Thompson (Honey Boo Boo) hasn’t had a relationship with her allegedly abusive father “in a long time.”

“So many emotional and physical scars with the kids,” she said.

She added that the reunion special “didn’t turn out good” and that she had no plans to “put [her kids] through that ever again.”

The “reunion special” was in reference to an attempt to film the estranged couple and their children together for Mama June’s show From Not To Hot.

The family gained reality TV stardom after their 11-year-old daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson appeared on TLC’s Toddlers and Tiaras in 2009, when she was only three years old. In 2012, the entire family, including Alana’s half-sisters, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon and Anna “Chickadee” Shannon, landed a reality TV show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

But the series was canceled in 2014 following allegations that Mama June was in a relationship with a registered sex offender, Mark McDaniel. However, in 2016, Mama June and Sugar Bear appeared on Marriage Bootcamp which ended with scandalous revelations of infidelity.

Mama June later landed her own show, Mama June: From Not To Hot, which chronicled her weight loss journey. She achieved her incredible 300 lbs weight loss through a combination of dieting and exercising, gastric sleeve surgery and cosmetic surgery to remove pounds of excess skin.

The Inquisitr reported that she unveiled her new figure at Sugar Bear’s wedding in January. The highlight of the season finale of her WeTV show, aired on Friday, April 7, was when she appeared at the wedding dressed in a tight-fitting red dress after having shed an incredible 300 lbs.

