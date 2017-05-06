Crystal Gayle, Martina McBride, And More Lead Tributes To Loretta Lynn After Country Music Icon Suffers Stroke

Crystal Gayle is asking for prayers for her famous sister, country music legend Loretta Lynn. The 85-year-old music icon suffered a stroke at her Tennessee home and is currently hospitalized in Nashville, according to Rolling Stone. A post to Lynn’s website revealed that her weekend concerts were canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances” and was later updated to inform fans that she is “currently under medical care and is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.” All of Loretta’s future shows have been postponed and will be rescheduled.

After news of Loretta’s medical scare broke, Crystal Gayle posted a message to Twitter to thank fans for sending prayers for her ailing sister. Crystal revealed that her family appreciates all of their fans’ love and support.

In addition to Gayle, country star Martina McBride took to Twitter to send out prayers to her longtime friend and mentor.

“Getting ready to go onstage in Knoxville. All my love and prayers are with @lorettalynn,” Martina wrote.

Just last month, Crystal Gayle and Martina McBride helped Lynn celebrate her milestone birthday with a birthday concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Gayle and Lynn’s sister, Peggy Sue Wright, also performed at the birthday bash.

Earlier this year, Crystal Gayle was inducted into the Grande Ole Opry by her famous sister.

“We’ve been together a long time, honey. And we’ve never had a fight,” Lynn said of Gayle, according to USA Today.

“It was the greatest moment of my life when they made me a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1962. I know she is just as happy as I was then.”

Crystal Gayle first made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry when she was 16-years-old. Crystal performed the song “Ribbon of Darkness“ on the Ryman stage. Crystal went on to chart 20 No. 1 country hits and was the first female artist in country music history to reach platinum sales with her 1977 album We Must Believe in Magic. Gayle’s record-making achievement sparked rumors about her relationship with his sister.

While there have long been rumors of a rivalry between the singing sisters, Crystal Gayle has gone on record as saying there is nothing but love between her and her older sister. The Boot posted a clip from Gayle’s appearance on The Big Interview With Dan Rather, in which she talked about her relationship with Loretta, who is nearly 20 years older than she is. Loretta Lynn was born in 1932 while Crystal Gayle was born in 1951.

“We’re sisters,” Crystal said. “We can bicker; in the studio, you should hear us …”

But Gayle made it clear that old tabloid reports about bad blood or drama between her and the “Cole Miner’s Daughter” singer were “just gossip.”

“We were so busy, both of us, in our careers,” Crystal said.

“We really didn’t have time to bicker. We really didn’t have problems. You know, I look up to my sister. We both have flaws in different ways, but we’re not gonna tell what they are, you know? But, I mean, we love each other … We overlook [the differences].”

After Loretta suffered a stroke and was hospitalized in Nashville, Crystal Gayle was joined by many other stars in the country music world who are wishing the legendary singer a speedy recovery. In addition to Gayle, Jennifer Nettles, Margo Price, Mickey Guyton and the Bellamy Brothers all sent out well wishes to the country music legend.

Take a look at the video below to see Crystal Gayle performing with her famous sisters last month in honor of her 85th birthday.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]