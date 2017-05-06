‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3 Episode 5 Promo Teases Jimmy and Chuck’s Legal Battle

Better Call Saul Season 3 has delivered so far with the return of Gus Fring and the inception of his relationship with Mike. In Episode 5, Chuck and Jimmy take their sibling rivalry to the courtroom in a legal showdown over the Mesa Verde documents.

It is unclear whether Jimmy uses another name (Saul) because he eventually loses his legal license or his uses the alias for some other reason. Either way, Jimmy has a plan which it not entirely clear. In previous episode, Jimmy asked Mike to into Chuck’s apartment and take pictures. We will have to wait and see the outcome of Slippin’ Jimmy’s plan in the next episode but so far, Chuck is certain that he will win this legal battle.

In an exclusive clip of Better Call Saul Season 3 Episode 5, Kim Wexler seems to be doing a good job as Mesa Verde’s lawyer. She then opens up to her partners about the impending case Chuck is filing against his brother Jimmy. In the promo clip, one of the Mesa Verde partners wants assurance from Kim that the case will not be a problem.

Kim Wexler seems to be behind Jimmy all the way. Some fans predict that she may develop some resentment toward Jimmy if it affects her performance as a Mesa Verde lawyer.

Business as usual this Monday. #BetterCallSaul A post shared by @bettercallsaulamc on May 5, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

During his press tour for Better Call Saul Season 3, Bob Odenkirk, who plays Jimmy/Saul told fans that they can expect to see Jimmy transform to Saul sometime this season:

“In season three is the first time we get to see Saul Goodman, but not the way you think,” the actor revealed at a Netflix event in Berlin, according to Radio Times. You get to see ‘Saul Goodman’, but he is not what you saw in Breaking Bad. So that’s really fun that that character will appear, but in a slightly different form than you have seen it.”

The court orders that you catch up on #BetterCallSaul now. A post shared by @bettercallsaulamc on May 4, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

Many fans have been speculating what the main catalyst his behind Jimmy transforming into a morally bankrupt Saul Goodman. The main contenders are Kim Wexler or his brother Chuck as they are to two people closest to him.

In an interview with Den of Geek, Vince Gilligan, who is a co-creator of the Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, spoke about Jimmy and Chuck’s relationship:

“Sometimes when you’re creating something it takes on a life of its own and you can be surprised at how sad or dramatic it might get. But of course, tragedy is one of the lynchpins of drama and we want this to be a dramatically interesting show. We want the emotions to ring true. If it was all peaches and cream and puppy dog tails it wouldn’t be very interesting, but I’ll still go, “Why do these guys need to hate each other so much?” Their relationship has just gotten so toxic and rancid. It’s sad, but it at least keeps me interested in the writers’ room and as an audience member.”

It is unclear who will come out on top when Jimmy and Chuck face off in front of the New Mexico Bar Association. Will Chuck’s influence win him the case? Or will Slippin’ Jimmy pull a trick out of the hat?

Either way, it is clear that Chuck and Jimmy’s relationship will only worsen as the series progresses. In the last episode Gus offers Mike a job. Fans of Breaking Bad know that he eventually accepts and they develop an effective partnership.

Many critics are calling Season 3 of Better Call Saul the best season yet. It is unclear how long the series will continue and whether there will be more post-Breaking Bad scenes.

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Michele K. Short/Sony Pictures Television/AMC]