Loretta Lynn Hospitalized: Country Stars Including Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles Send Love After Stroke

Loretta Lynn was hospitalized in Nashville for a stroke on May 5, and now country stars including Martina McBride and Jennifer Nettles are rallying around the country music legend and wishing for a speedy recovery.

A slew of famous faces from the world of country music took to social media to send love and support to 85-year-old Lynn after news of her hospitalization broke, tweeting out their support after Loretta’s medical crisis.

Martina McBride was one of the first to acknowledge Loretta’s stroke on social media, telling her followers that she was about to go on stage in Knoxville but was thinking of the legendary country music star before her concert.

“Getting ready to go onstage in Knoxville. All my love and prayers are with @LorettaLynn tonight,” McBride wrote on the social media site after hearing of Loretta’s hospitalization.

Jennifer Nettles shared a sweet black and white photo of herself and Lynn on Twitter as she wished the country music legend a speedy recovery.

“Sending love to Miss Loretta right now! Praying for your recovery and for your family,” the former Sugarland singer wrote of Lynn.

Singer Cheyl Wright posted a sweet message of support for the star, calling Loretta “Mama” in the wake of her stroke.

“My deepest, most sincere thoughts and prayers are with @LorettaLynn,” she tweeted in response to Lynn’s hospitalization. “I love you, Mama. Xo.”

Loretta also received love from the Grand Ole Opry on social media after she became a member of the legendary country music institution way back in 1962.

Via the organization’s official Twitter account, the Opry tweeted that they were “Sending all our love to @LorettaLynn and hoping for a speedy recovery!” alongside a heart emoji.

“Let’s all send healing thoughts & prayers for one of the greatest artists in Country Music history, @LorettaLynn,” writer David Wild wrote on Twitter after hearing about Lynn’s hospitalization, while singer Mickey Guyton tweeted that she was “Sending up some prayers for @LorettaLynn” alongside a sweet photo of herself with the country music legend.

Loretta’s sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also issued a statement after news broke of Lynn’s stroke in which she thanked fans for their support and confirmed that the family were hoping for a “speedy recovery.”

“Many of you have heard that my sister, Loretta Lynn, had a stroke,” Gayle, who was recently inducted into the Grand Ole Opry after being invited to become a member by Carrie Underwood, tweeted on May 5.

“Our family appreciates all your love, prayers and support. We hope for a speedy recovery!” Gayle added in her Twitter message following Lynn’s stroke.

Loretta’s team first confirmed that she had been rushed to a Nashville hospital on May 5, revealing that the star had suffered a stroke while at home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Lynn’s team issued an official statement via her official Facebook page in which they stated that, fortunately, the star is expected to make a full recovery from the stroke that landed her in the hospital.

“[Loretta] is currently under medical care and is responsive and expected to make a full recovery,” the statement read, confirming that Lynn is expected to recover from her scary medical crisis but will not be performing any further shows for the foreseeable future.

Lynn was expected to perform a show at Alabama Theater in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on May 6, though the star’s team confirmed that that show has been postponed and will be rescheduled when Loretta has recovered.

Loretta’s May 5 show at Carolina Theatre in Durham, North Carolina, was also postponed in lieu of her stroke.

Leave your get well messages for Loretta Lynn in the wake of her stroke in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]