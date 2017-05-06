Jinger Duggar Vuolo Wears A Dress Around Her Family, Fans Think She’s Pregnant

Jinger Duggar Vuolo respected her mother’s feelings about pants when she visited a bridal shop with Joy-Anna Duggar and a few other female family members. Jinger wore a loose-fitting dress, and her wardrobe choice has fans buzzing: They think the Counting On star’s outfit makes her look pregnant.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jinger Duggar was one of the Duggar women who accompanied Joy-Anna to what was likely her final wedding dress fitting. Jinger posed for a photo with a fan outside of the Renee’s Bridal store in Mount Sterling, Kentucky, and the picture soon began circulating on Duggar fan sites.

Some fans on the Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray Facebook page believe that Jinger is sporting a small baby bump in the photo.

“Jinger looks pregnant,” one fan wrote.

“Does Jinger have a bump!” commented another.

However, others just aren’t seeing it. They believe that the fit of Jinger’s dress is making it look like she has a tiny belly bulge.

“She doesn’t look pregnant at all. It’s the dress,” one skeptic argued.

Another fan noted that Jinger Duggar is wearing one of her pre-marriage outfits in the photo. She has on the same dark green dress and light brown cardigan that she was wearing when Jeremy Vuolo proposed to her in NYC.

As People reports, Jeremy Vuolo has said that he and Jinger Duggar are in no rush to have children. Right now, their main focus is adjusting to life as a married couple and working together at the Grace Community Church in Laredo, Texas where Jeremy preaches. Jeremy also wants to learn a second language with his ladylove.

“I think what we’re looking forward to in 2017 just obviously being established in Laredo and I think we want to learn Spanish,” he revealed.

When Jinger isn’t busy helping Jeremy with his ministry and learning Spanish, she probably spends a lot of time looking for cute thrift store finds to fill her new closet with. She had to share her clothing with her sisters before she got married, but now that she’s just purchasing outfits for herself, she’s buying items that would never be allowed in the Duggar household: pants and shorts.

As the Hollywood Gossip reports, Duggar fans went wild last month when Jinger was photographed wearing pants. Michelle Duggar teaches her daughters that women should only wear skirts and dresses, a belief based on Deuteronomy 22:5. The Bible verse says that “a woman must not wear men’s clothing, nor a man wear women’s clothing, for the Lord your God detests anyone who does this.”

However, the Duggars also believe that a woman should follow her husband’s rules once she’s married, and Jeremy Vuolo thinks that women should be free to wear modest pants.

“It is your liberty as to whether you dress modestly with a modest pair of pants, or with a skirt, or with a T-shirt, or with a blouse,” he said during a sermon.

But will Jinger Duggar continue exercising her newfound fashion freedom when she’s around her parents and the Counting On cameras, or will she resume following the strict dress code that’s so important to her mother? The Bates family, stars of the UPtv series Bringing Up Bates, are longtime friends of the Duggars who share their religious beliefs, and the Bates girls are also expected to wear skirts and dresses while they live with their parents. However, 22-year-old Alyssa Bates Webster began wearing pants after she got married. According to the Bates Family Blog, she occasionally wears pants when she is with her family.

So far, Jinger Duggar has not responded to any of the pregnancy speculation, and Duggar fans will have to wait until Counting On returns this summer to see if her pants ever make an appearance while she’s around her parents.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]