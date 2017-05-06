Nicki Minaj can’t contain her laughter when it comes to rumors concerning Remy Ma’s husband, Papoose, who has been accused of fathering a 3-year-old child.

The report, according to Hollywood Life, claims that the unidentified woman, who chooses to keep her identity hidden, had an affair with the New York rapper while Remy was still in prison — it would eventually lead them to have a child which Papoose supposedly knew about.

Whatever the case may be, Nicki Minaj is loving the embarrassment that Papoose has put Remy Ma through, regardless of whether it’s true or not.

The aesthetically beautiful music video for Nicki Minaj's 'Regret In Your Tears' is now out on VEVO.

Watch it here:https://t.co/y3bh6d4gED pic.twitter.com/xKRZhgJ2D1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 6, 2017

Nicki Minaj was livid when Remy was ridiculing her relationship with Meek Mill, having penned an entire verse on her diss track “Shether” that simply revolved around Nicki’s failed romance with her ex-boyfriend.

It should be noted that Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill didn’t break up until January and Remy released her diss track in February, so it was extremely difficult for Nicki to hear the 36-year-old taunt her about the relationship which clearly didn’t end up working out for the two.

Nicki Minaj feels like her rap rival is finally getting a taste of her own medicine. Now she’ll know what it’s like to feel humiliated by another man, and it can only get worse once a paternity test is taken. Should it be true that Papoose is, in fact, the father, Nicki Minaj will certainly have the last laugh.

“She’s sitting back with a box of popcorn and shaking her head while laughing at Remy’s situation with her husband,” an insider tells Hollywood Life.

“Talk about karma. Remy had the nerve to sit up there and blast Nicki’s relationship and applaud Meek [Mill] for taking shots at her. All the while, her husband is out there apparently getting another chick pregnant.”

With Remy Ma having penned and released two diss tracks in the course of two weeks, Nicki Minaj has only released one, which she ended up titling “No Frauds,” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne.

With the rumor being that the “All The Way Up” star’s husband may have cheated on her, Nicki Minaj’s fans took to Twitter, wondering whether their rap idol could potentially get back in the studio and potentially write one last song about Ma — talking about the alleged love child would absolutely hurt Remy.

“Nicki’s laughing so hard because the sh** is funny and to be honest she hopes it’s true. She wants Remy to feel that humiliation and betrayal. You can’t even believe how vindicated Nicki feels. At this point, she ain’t even got write another Remy diss track. Papoose has done Nicki’s work!”

Nicki Minaj has already confirmed that she’s currently working on her forthcoming album, which is expected to hit stores later this year.

I am voting for Nicki Minaj for the Billboard Chart Achievement Award presented by XFinity. Retweet to vote for Nicki. #BBMAs #NickiBBMAs pic.twitter.com/kc45gEvNnb — Wesley✨ (@OnikaIsMyAngeI) May 1, 2017

It’s unclear whether Nicki Minaj would entertain another rap feud as big as the one she shared with Remy Ma, especially now that she’s finishing up what she is calling her biggest record to date.

As expected Remy has remained quiet about her husband’s alleged affair with another woman, who is now claiming that she has a 3-year-old child with the rapper.

What do you make of this? Should Nicki Minaj use this as material for another diss track?

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]