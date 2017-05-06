Angelina Jolie still has feelings for Brad Pitt, and his emotional interview with GQ only made it harder for the actress to stay mad at her estranged husband, it’s been alleged.

Angelina, who filed for divorce in September, was outraged over the supposed fact that Brad had lost control of his addiction to alcohol.

Some sources say that the actor was also dealing with substance abuse, but those claims were never spoken upon by Pitt himself, having only mentioned the likes of alcohol and his heavy usage of marijuana in his interview with GQ.

Brad Pitt gave a heartbreaking interview about learning to let go of Angelina Jolie & being better for his kids https://t.co/mutqxpuoCg pic.twitter.com/fPhgqVWbNb — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) May 5, 2017

Either way, it seems as if those things were really becoming a problem for Angelina Jolie, who vividly recalls a violent incident on a private jet with their son Maddox being her breaking point and evidently knowing that she wanted out of the marriage as soon as possible.

Angelina Jolie, however, does keep in mind that she shares six children with Brad, and from what the actor has said in his latest interview, therapy has become a place where the A-list star can make tremendous progress moving forward with his sober lifestyle.

Of course, to forgive and forget is going to be hard for Angelina Jolie, who alleged used her PR team to share the stories about Brad’s addictions in the hopes of winning full custody of all kids, out of their best interest, it’s claimed.

Now that things are much better between the two, Hollywood Life claims that Angelina Jolie still has hands on Brad — especially after they had spent more than 10 years together, raising children, collaborating on movies, and raising a family.

1986, a young Angelina Jolie stepped out at the Academy Awards with dad Jon Voight pic.twitter.com/LrnVxEgKwf — History In Pictures (@historyepics) May 5, 2017

It’s been difficult to accept the fact that her marriage could potentially be over, but from what a source has gathered, there’s a slight chance Angelina Jolie might reconsider the idea of getting a divorce and deal with a nasty custody battle.

“Part of Angie will always love [Brad], and yes she’s even thought about reconciling. There are obviously a lot of good reasons for them to get back together, especially for the kids,” a source explains.

“But Angie still has too many scars from their bad times. There is still a lot of resentment on both sides. Brad was deeply wounded by the whole split and custody situation so any thought of reconciliation right now is not happening. Her time with Brad was by far the deepest, most fulfilling relationship of her life. Those feelings didn’t just stop the day she left.”

A reconciliation was also sensed by fans when they had learned about Angelina Jolie’s move to purchase a multi-million dollar home in Los Feliz, California, which is just three miles away from Brad’s estate nearby.

Angelina Jolie is still very much hurt with how her marriage came to an end since Pitt wasn’t even aware of his wife’s plans to end their relationship and abruptly moving out of the home she shared with the actor. Brad was devastated.

Brad Pitt admits he didn’t want to divorce Angelina Jolie at first: “The first urge is to cling on.” https://t.co/mCHRtJkO2s pic.twitter.com/siqVpLfWId — E! News (@enews) May 4, 2017

From what’s been said, Angelina Jolie and Pitt are currently just trying to be the best parents to their six children, who’ve certainly suffered to no longer see their father live under the same roof as them. It’s been a hard adjustment for everyone, especially for Angelina Jolie.

Whether they would consider the idea of getting back together has yet to be determined.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]