Scott Disick reportedly feels betrayed by former flame Kourtney Kardashian, claiming that she only held out hope that they could get back together only to find out that she got herself a younger man, reports claimed.

The 33-year-old New York native is reportedly not happy about his baby mama’s rumored new boyfriend. Sources revealed to TMZ that Scott was devastated by photos of Kourtney hanging out with 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima.

Apparently, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made Scott believe that if he got sober and “show respect,” she’d be open to getting back together. Disick’s eagerness to win Kourtney back reportedly led him to ditch his partying and drinking habits.

The father of three also claimed that he has been “extremely good to her.” However, upon seeing the controversial photos, Scott allegedly realized that she had no intention to reconcile with him anytime soon.

Although Scott has been spotted with at least three younger girls himself, the troubled reality star defended that it was just his way of “retaliation” against Kourtney’s hookups.

Disick also thinks that the Kardashian family has been “unfair” when it comes to their relationship, reports claimed. He claims that the entire family was so hard on him whenever he did a mistake but when it comes to Kourtney, they give her a pass.

True enough, when Scott was caught with another woman, the Kardashian family gave him a taste of their wrath as seen in a preview clip for Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In the clip, Disick joined Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kris Jenner and Cory Gamble at dinner during their vacation in Costa Rica. Little did he know that the family knew about the woman, Chelsea, that he brought with him during the family trip.

Scott brought a +1 on the family vacation?! ???? You def can’t miss this all-new #KUWTK SUNDAY at 9|8c, only on E! A post shared by Kardashians on E! (@kuwtk) on May 4, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

It can be recalled that during their trip in Dubai, Kim caught Scott hiding a “tramp” inside his hotel bathroom. Apparently, when Scott knew about Kourtney’s new man, he quickly jumped back to his old partying habits.

“Something is up,” Kim said in the clip. “Scott is like pacing and something came over me that I was like, ‘He has a f–king girl hiding somewhere and we’re gonna find her.'”

Sure enough, after searching the room, Kim caught a woman hiding inside one of the bathrooms.

Kim is NOT a fan of Scott’s newest fling. S**t gets real on #KUWTK TOMORROW at 9|8c. A post shared by Kardashians on E! (@kuwtk) on Apr 29, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Meanwhile, Kourtney has been quite controversial recently. The 38-year-old Kardashian has been rumored to be dating hunk model Younes Bendjima since October. However, sources claim that “it’s not serious.”

“She is single and having fun. She sees him when she has time. Everyone likes him. It’s very innocent.”

It was also revealed that despite being cozy together, the reality star has not introduced the model to her three children — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

Kourtney also fueled speculations that she is indeed active on her love life as she took to Snapchat and share a black-and-white video of sex toys including a “tweezer tip clamp with link chain. She then captioned it with “Nipple Clamp Ready.”

Although Scott has been very vocal about his dislike when Kourtney is dating, the eldest Kardashian sister made it clear that his feelings about her romance are not on her list of priorities.

“Kourtney doesn’t care what he thinks. She just thinks he is the last person who should have any opinions about who she is dating.”

So far, Kourtney and Scott have reportedly mastered co-parenting their children. Despite not being able to reconcile romantically anytime soon, the proud parents are doing their best efforts to keep their family intact.

“Kourtney and Scott do an incredible job of co-parenting and truly are unmatched when it comes to putting on a strong front with the kids. They never discuss any of their issues in front of the kids.”

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]