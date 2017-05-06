Chrissy Teigen Reveals One Big Beauty Secret She Kept For A Decade: Armpit Liposuction

Chrissy Teigen has confessed about getting an armpit liposuction. She doesn’t have any regrets nor does she care about what people think. The armpit fats came back, though, and she said she’s going to pay for another liposuction.

In an interview with Refinery29, Teigen, 31, admitted that she had an armpit liposuction some nine years ago. Chrissy said it made her feel confident, especially when wearing dresses. It was a big secret, but the model doesn’t care anymore.

“It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I’ve ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever.”

Chrissy also told Byrdie that everything about her is fake except her cheeks. But it was just a joke that some media outlets took as a fact. Being too honest and known to be someone who doesn’t hold her tongue, it was easy to believe that she went to extensive surgery, except the physical evidence, though. Teigen looks all natural.

Chrissy took to Twitter to clarify things, saying, “Reminder to never ever joke, ever.” She confirmed though that she had the liposuction procedure for her armpit and that her only regret is that they’re back now. “You think I’d have this a** if I’d done extensive work? Like who would ask for this a**,” she added in another post.

During the launch of the much anticipated BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette, Chrissy shared some of her beauty tips in using palettes and makeup. For her daytime look, she is not using contour. Bronzer on her forehead, lower cheek, underneath the jaw are enough. She also shared that she had given up getting spray tans since she had her baby, Luna. Before, she used to get them every two to three days.

Meanwhile, she confessed she does not wash her face at night. She uses makeup wipes, removes eyelashes, and then showers in the morning. The armpit liposuction is the craziest treatment Chrissy has ever done, which added two inches to the length of her arms.

Teigen just isn’t afraid to share things about her life or even show her stretch marks on social media, which makes her a relatable model. There was just one point that she struggled to open up, which is before she was diagnosed with postpartum depression.

In an essay she wrote for Glamour, which featured her on the cover, Chrissy opened up about her condition she suffered after giving birth to her daughter with husband John Legend. She has postpartum depression, which she did not expect to happen to her. Teigen is a known happy person and she has everything she ever needs. But for some reasons she couldn’t explain, she felt unhappy.

The Lip Sync Battle host just felt tired, particularly when she got back to work. Chrissy had no appetite, her back aches, and she misses going out to see friends and have fun. She just kept it to herself because she felt selfish. She gets every help she needs from her husband, her mother and a babysitter, so she wonders why she is feeling unhappy.

Then everything became clear when she went to her doctor for a physical. It was when she was diagnosed with postpartum depression and anxiety. While feeling tired, she and John felt quite relieved because now they know what to do for her to get better. Teigen also felt a need to explain to her friends and family, essentially everyone, why she was feeling unhappy.

“I want people to know it can happen to anybody.”

After keeping it to herself and the people around her, Chrissy shared her postpartum depression, saying, “I want people to know it can happen to anybody and I don’t want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone.”

