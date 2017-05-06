Rihanna ‘I Love You’ Call To Chris Brown — The History Of Their Enduring Bond

Hollywood Life reports that Rihanna has given her ex Chris Brown an important call.

Rihanna called Chris on his birthday and even told him “I love you.”

“It’s his 28th birthday and to make it even more special, he got a call from the one and only Rihanna…the ‘Anti’ artist called him and told him the magic three words: ‘I Love You.'”

The mag reports that Chris’ fans hit up his Instagram like crazy for his birthday, but he was most excited about the call from his ex.

“Rih was not about to let this day go by without hitting Chris up on his birthday.”

The report states that Brown was “speechless.”

A source said, “They FaceTimed and when he picked up she immediately started singing him happy birthday. He was speechless… His eyes lit up and he had the biggest smile on his face. He was bobbing his head when she was singing and when she was done he was like wow. They talked briefly and she told him I love you.”

Rihanna sang “Happy Birthday” for her ex as he bobbed his head. After the song she told him she loves him.

Chris Brown had a less pleasant surprise from his ex Karrueche Tran on his 28th. Tran reportedly served him with restraining order papers while he was celebrating in Houston.

“Karrueche had previously filed the restraining order in Los Angeles back on Feb. 17 and has been trying to serve him ever since.”

In a separate report, Hollywood Life states that Chris Brown replied to Rihanna that he loves her too. The exes made plans to hang out soon.

“Apparently RiRi called him to say, ‘I love you,’ and he said it back without hesitation. That’s when they made plans to hangout again sometime soon.”

The Hollywood Life writer comments wearily that Rihanna and Chris have done this before, and rumors that they will get back together have been sparking up periodically for what feels like forever.

“That’s sweet and all, but are they really doing this AGAIN?!”

The report also states that hanging out with Rihanna would be just what Chris Brown needs after being served with the Karrueche Tran restraining order papers.

“To be out on the town with her again and turning up, would be just what the doctor ordered.”

Rihanna has been linked to Drake in recent times, but reportedly broke up with the Canadian rapper due to Drake’s wandering eye. Drake soon took up with Jennifer Lopez, and many reports surfaced saying that Rihanna was deeply hurt by Drake’s public displays of affection for JLo. Drake even gave a New Years Eve performance calling “Work,” his smash hit with Rihanna, the flavor of the previous year. He seemed to be implying that he got over his relationship with Rihanna very quickly and moved on easily.

As for Chris Brown, Rihanna told Oprah that she still loves her ex in April this year, according to ThyBlackMan.

“Rihanna recently revealed to Oprah that she still loves Chris Brown. I’m not sure about you, but this comes to no surprise to me. With all of the ups and down, turmoil and the roller coaster rides that Rihanna and Chris Brown have been through this only confirms that they can’t stay away from each other.”

Billboard has provided a timeline summarizing Rihanna’s relationship history.

Rihanna met Chris Brown in 2005 and started dating him in 2008 before breaking up with him after the infamous assault incident of 2009. Rihanna has also been linked to Shia La Beouf, Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Kemp and Travi$ Scott.

“2015 marks Rihanna’s 10th year in the music industry, which started us wondering who inspired some of her ‘Loveeeeeee Songs’ over the years. So we compiled a Rih-lationship timeline to help figure it out.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS]