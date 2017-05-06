Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon Reunite For Their Kids! Sources Say They’re Getting Married Again

Did Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon reunite last weekend at Disneyland? Yes, they did. And an insider for People claims that there’s a chance they could get back together permanently.

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Carey, who just separated from Bryan Tanaka in April. But now it’s looking like Mariah may find love again by reuniting with former husband Nick Cannon, with whom she shares twin children — Monroe and Moroccan, both 6.

“Mariah and Nick are getting along great,” the insider says. “Nick spends most of his time with Mariah and the kids. Mariah is great with Nick around. There seems to be hope that they will get back together permanently.”

Another People insider, however, downplayed the rumors, claiming that Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon were just fulfilling their duties as co-parents to their children.

“Honestly, they are co-parenting,” the insider said.

However, another source, this time from Life & Style magazine, believe that the two are on the verge of rekindling their romance. Better yet, he believes that Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey may even get married again.

Rumors that Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are back together were bolstered after the two were spotted chatting together over dessert at West Hollywood’s Au Fudge on April 22. While the two have met on a regular basis to spend time with their children, the insider claims that this time the pair seemed like they were on a romantic date.

“They were laughing and joking around,” the insider recalled. “They arrived separately but wound up leaving

together.”

Even better, Mariah Carey reportedly thinks Nick Cannon is still the one for her, even going so far as to wish they could get married again.

“They feel like they belong together,” the source added, “Mariah wants to get married again, and thinks

Nick is the one.”

Of course, these claims need to be taken with a grain of salt. After all, Mariah and Nick have always maintained a good relationship as co-parents to their children. And given the fact that the “Dreamlover” songstress just had her heart broken last month, the notion of entering into a new relationship doesn’t seem like a good move considering that it might jeopardize their relationship as co-parents. If they reunite and end up breaking up again, the kids are the ones who will suffer the most.

Mariah and Nick shut down the rumors during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.

“We’re together when it counts,” insists Carey, 47, “We’re together for the kids. And I think that’s the most

important thing.”

“It’s so perfect right now honestly, I’m working on being the best me that I can possibly be and from that I’m

working on being the best father that I can be and that’s a plate full right there,” Cannon, 36, said. “I love her, I adore her, that’s always going to be my dream girl but I think as mature adults I think we just operate better with the way things are right now.”

And things are looking great indeed for their family, as Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon got reunited last weekend at Disneyland to celebrate the sixth birthday of their twins. Both parents took to Instagram to commemorate the special occasion.

“I can’t believe it’s been six years since you two came into this world to the live version of Fantasy.. ‘the applause!!!'” wrote Carey, showing a 2011 photograph of her twins when they were just newborns.

I can't believe it's been six years since you two came into this world to the live version of Fantasy.. "the applause!!!" I love you both more each day. You are the light of my life ❤❤ #Supernatural #HappyBirthday #RocnRoe A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Nick Cannon also took to Instagram to send his twins birthday wishes, showing a current photo of Roc and Roe while looking at their Mickey and Minnie Mouse birthday cakes from Disneyland.

We Lit!! A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY ????IkeT???? (@nickcannon) on Apr 30, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

Do you think Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are on the brink of getting back together despite their recent statements about co-parenting their children? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]