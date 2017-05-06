It’s George Clooney’s birthday today. The celebrated actor turns 56. And while George might be spending the day with his wife Amal Clooney and even some friends, everyone has to wonder if two special someones will also make an appearance on his special day–his twins!

George has been gushing about Amal’s pregnancy for months. The first time father accidentally let it slip that the Clooneys were expecting very early in the pregnancy to some friends before going public several months ago. George must come by his ability to not keep a secret honestly because shortly after Amal’s pregnancy was revealed, George’s mother accidentally let it out that the Clooneys were expecting both a boy and a girl.

Clooney was a long time bachelor before settling down in 2014 with Amal. The former star of ER had been married once before but divorced after four years in 1993. Though George is turning 56, he’s still showing he’s young at heart when it comes to his impending fatherhood, however.

According to People, George and Amal already took steps to get the nursery ready back in February, going on a shopping spree while in Paris for the Cesar Awards.

Also while in Paris shortly after the news broke of Amal Clooney’s pregnancy, George said during an interview with Rencontres De Cinema, “We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure. We’ve sort of embraced it all with arms wide open.”

On the red carpet in March, Clooney had joked that his wife wouldn’t allow him to name the babies because he wanted to call them “Casa” and “Amigos” after his tequila company. Friend and Casamigos co-owner Rande Gerber, the husband of super model Cindy Crawford, seemed to embrace George’s suggestion for the duo’s names by sending the Clooneys a set of onesies bearing the monickers.

When you send your friend onesies and he thinks they're @casamigos coozies. #firsttimedad A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on May 1, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

While George could be celebrating his birthday by doing shots of his tequila, we wondered if there was also the possibility that Clooney could also be celebrating with his son and daughter.

According to E!, Clooney revealed in February that Amal was due in June. While it may seem far-fetched that George’s offspring would arrive so early, according to Parents magazine, twins are commonly born about four weeks early meaning the Clooney clan could double before the end of George’s birthday depending on what part of June Amal is due. Who knows? Maybe the Clooneys will get a surprise!

And George likes birthday surprises. Just this past March, Clooney did a classy thing for an 87-year-old fan when he showed up with flowers at her birthday party in a retirement center. Multiple members of the staff at Sunrise Senior Living shared a sweet picture of George with the birthday girl, Pat Adams, on their social media.

Clooney apparently has a house nearby and stopped by after getting a letter from the staff on Pat’s behalf. Pat hilariously told her local news that George was “handsome” and she didn’t think anyone could top his visit, but she also said she wouldn’t mind it if Clooney’s frequent co-star, Brad Pitt, would stop by. Staff in the assisted living facility were also sure to help Adams remember the visit with a special commemorative plaque outside her bedroom door.

While last year, according to Today, Amal gave George a lawnmower for his birthday present, it’s possible Clooney could get a birthday surprise of his own this year and become a father.

If not today, have a couple of shots of Casamigos and hang in there George. Father’s Day is just around the corner.

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images for MPTF]