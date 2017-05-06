Kylie Jenner Moves On With Travis Scott But Won’t Be Happy If Tyga Goes Back To Blac Chyna

Kylie Jenner, with Travis Scott to keep her company these days, might have moved on from her failed relationship with Tyga. However, that does not necessarily mean that she would be okay if her ex-boyfriend decides to hook up with his previous ex Blac Chyna, according to latest reports.

Everything is a bit complicated in Hollywood. With their sweet social media posts and the subsequent denial and insistence on being just friends, Kylie Jenner and Tyga had fans guessing for the longest time before finally confirming that they were a couple. And then came the on-again, off-again phase that seems to become the norm for their relationship.

Thus, when the most recent Kylie Jenner-Tyga breakup news broke out, people were actually expecting they will eventually be back together again. After all, with the established trend of their relationship, fans were just thinking that it was just one of those phases and that they will be back in each other’s arm soon enough.

New Couple Alert? Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott https://t.co/XSAT6UJVDu pic.twitter.com/z8EbbYXdo5 — Everyday Life (@mcfadden_elaina) April 26, 2017

However, their break-up may be for good this time. Fans quickly noticed that Kylie is spending a lot of time with another man these days. As seen in the photo above, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is now busy with her life doing things without Tyga – such as tagging along rapper Travis Scott in a Houston Rockets game last April 25, Mail Online reported.

Naturally, their public appearances raised speculations that the two could be a couple. Previously, fans also spotted Kylie Jenner with Travis Scott partying at Coachella last month. And, if latest reports are correct, the two are already a couple. Apparently, Travis has been telling friends that they are now the “real deal.”

With Kylie finding herself a new man, fans might assume that she might be okay with Tyga looking for a new girlfriend even if he comes back to his other ex, Blac Chyna. Apparently, that is not the case.

In fact, Kylie might negatively respond to the possibility of Tyga going back to Blac Chyna, Hollywood Life reported. According to the publication, she might consider it some form of “betrayal.”

Tyga left Blac Chyna when his relationship with Kylie got serious. However, that is all water under the bridge now as Kylie considers Tyga’s ex and mom of his two-year-old son, King, to be her big sister. This sisterly bond is also reinforced as Chyna has a child with Kylie’s brother Rob, six-month-old daughter Dream Renée, Kylie’s niece.

Blac Chyna And Tyga Were Spotted Together, And People Are Saying The Whole Kardashian Thing Was A Scamhttps://t.co/kjXFi4zW8Q — hoot (@porantext) May 2, 2017

For Kyle, Chyna and Tyga getting back together would feel “like one of her sisters going behind her and dating her ex,” according to the site, citing an unnamed source. The move might also rob some of the Kardashians the wrong way as both were welcomed to their household and considered as part of the family, In fact, it was claimed that Kris Jenner “went out of her way to make both Chyna and Tyga’s careers better.”

Just to be clear, it is not yet known if both Tyga and Blac Chyna intend to get back together, even for the sake of their son. However, the rumor mills have been churning out speculations lately which are basically saying that there is a strong possibility that it could happen.

But will Tyga and Blac Chyna really defy the Kardashians, reality tv’s biggest name? They might give it a try but for a very surprising reason.

Hollywood Gossip speculates that the two could try getting back together but it might be for the sake of publicity. While Tyga and Blac getting back together might anger Rob and Kylie, the Kardashian name would guarantee that Tyga and Chyna will get back on the tabloid covers for a while.

[Featured Image by Loreen Sarkis/Getty Images]