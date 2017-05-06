Watch Canelo Alvarez Vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Online: Streaming Video Link Including Free Preliminary Bouts

Fans can watch the Canelo Alvarez vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight live online and see what could be the best fight of 2017 — even catching some of the action for free.

The two will square off Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET and the Alvarez vs. Chavez Jr. fight expected to start sometime between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Those who watch the Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. live online won’t see any belts change hands, with no titles on the line, but could see what many expect to be the most exciting fight in months. For Mexico, the fight is considered one of the biggest events in years. With El Tri on something of a downswing lately — the Gold Cup and Copa America are not the events they were when the Mexican team was a powerhouse — the fight has taken on an even bigger stature in Mexico.

The fight has an unprecedented level of interest, and for good reason. The fighters are two of the most popular, and boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya said their bout will be one of the biggest sporting events there in a very long time.

“They are telling me that in Mexico they expect this to break all TV ratings records. It will be as big as the World Cup in Mexico,” De La Hoya told Bleacher Report. “That’s partly because of the Chavez legacy, but Canelo has become a superstar in his own right. We had 700 media requests for credentials. That’s unheard of for any event Golden Boy has done. In Mexico, we had to broker a deal with both TV Azteca and Televisa to show the fight. That’s how big it is.”

The fight also comes on Cinco de Mayo weekend, something of an Americanized holiday that has taken root in recent decades to make for an attractive marketing weekend.

“De La Hoya says he was the first to stake a claim to Cinco de Mayo, settling on the date because Chavez Sr. had made Mexican Independence Day on September 16 his own,” Bleacher Report noted. “That it has morphed into a bonafide holiday weekend says much about his own ability to attract an audience of Mexican-American fans during his prime as a fighter.”

Experts are expecting a great fight on Saturday. The two are very evenly matched, though many experts give a slight edge to Canelo.

“I expect this to be a really exciting fight,” said ESPN boxing expert Dan Rafael. “But as far as how it goes, Canelo is the superior boxer, and he has better speed and a bigger heart. Even though he will face a bigger, stronger man and will be fighting at by far his heaviest weight, I think he’ll turn back a stiff challenge from Chavez and win a decision.”

Canelo and Chavez nose to nose. Awesome weigh-in. Intense atmosphere. https://t.co/ZGkN0Q4YU5 pic.twitter.com/FhIZt63yAq — Dan Rafael (@danrafaelespn) May 5, 2017

But the predictions are largely split. Bernardo Pilatti of ESPNdeportes.com predicted that Chavez would win by knockout,

“It is very complicated forecasting this fight,” Pilatto wrote. “If Chavez recovers well from making the 164.5-pound limit, by size and power alone he should be able to win by KO before the seventh round. If he does not get the stoppage, it will be Canelo’s night.”

Those who want to catch some of the early action on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight live online will be in luck. HBO Boxing is streaming the tw0-hour preliminary card on YouTube.

Boxing fans who want to watch the Canelo Alvarez vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight live online can purchase the pay-per-view at canelo-chavez.com, and viewers in the U.K. can catch the action on Box Nation.

