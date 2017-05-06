Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently launched their new children’s clothing line called TheKidsSupply.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter and teased their fashionable collection of kids outfit ahead of its release. It can be recalled that Kim and Kanye have collaborated on the new fashion line for the past few years and were inspired by their two young children — North, 3 and Saint, 1. In fact, the mother of two admitted that they personally created some of their kids’ clothes.

For the past few years Kanye and I have made almost all of our kids clothes and we have collaborated on a new kids line ! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 4, 2017

It was also revealed that people used to ask Kim where they get North and Saint’s clothes, giving them the idea to collaborate in TheKidsSupply and use it as a platform to share their designs with others.

The reality star also shared her excitement about their newest venture that will surely be a hit to young fashionistas.

“TheKidsSupply has been what we’ve been working on for a long time. I’m so excited about this!” Kim said in one of her tweets.

All of my friends would ask where we get our kids clothes so now they will be available! Tomorrow's drop is so sick! Just a hint…Calabasas — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 4, 2017

In their new children’s collection for TheKidsSupply, Kim and Kanye stuck with their signature muted shades of black, olive green and white with touches of red and pale pink. The collection also includes a mix of casual and chic outfits like track pants, graphic tees, and matching shearling coat.

Many were quick to praise the new collection and expressed their excitement about Kim and Kanye’s latest project.

One fan quipped, “I’m trying to fertilize someone so we can have kids and shop the Kim and Kanye kids line # TryingToBeSomeoneBabyDaddy.” Another fan wrote, “I don’t even have kids but I’m about to purchase some clothes from @KimKardashian new kids line.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star already treated her Snapchat followers with a sneak peek of TheKidsSupply clothing line back in February when she shared a clip of North modeling a bright yellow sequined dress and matching shearling coat. It was later revealed that North herself chose the colors and fabric for the said getup.

Aside from North, Kanye has also been hands-on in making the designs for TheKidsSupply. In another tweet, Kim revealed that the rapper personally drew their kids logo.

Kim and Kanye’s children’s collection is now available at its official website, TheKidsSupply.com with prices ranging from $22 to $240.

Meanwhile, just a day after Kim revealed TheKidsSupply, Kanye mysteriously deleted his Twitter and Instagram profiles. According to reports, fans noticed that West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have disappeared since Friday.

Apparently, Yeezy’s Twitter page displays “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!” while his Instagram profile reads “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

Kanye and his team have not released an explanation about the rapper’s sudden deactivation on social media.

This is not the first time West’s social media accounts suddenly disappeared. In August 2016, Kanye’s Twitter account was deactivated due to glitches and disruption in service. The rapper also created controversy when he intentionally deleted all of his previous tweets expressing his support to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kanye West Deletes Twitter And Instagram Accounts https://t.co/KhMMrAq4qD via @ChiRaqLeakerz pic.twitter.com/DXEhzsfRG2 — Paper Route TRiLL (@HellaTrill713) May 5, 2017

Earlier this week, the San Pablo artist also went MIA in this year’s Met Gala event, leaving his wife Kim to go solo. This marks the first time that the power couple did not grace the fashion ball together. It can be recalled that Kim and Kanye have always been flaunting each other at the annual event, gaining much attention for their fashionable ensemble.

As People reported, West opted to skip the event as he still enjoys his time off and has no plans of doing public events just yet. The father of two apparently stayed home with his kids.

“It had nothing to do with the Met Gala. It was more about the stress and pressure of a big red carpet. He just wasn’t quite there yet.”

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]