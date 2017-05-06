Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario Dating: ‘Baywatch’ Co-Stars Reportedly Find Love In Each Other

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario look good together, and their chemistry on their movie Baywatch is undeniable. For that reason, rumors surfaced that the co-stars are dating each other.

According to a report from Hollywood Life, the High School Musical alum and the Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief star have hooked up following the conclusion of Baywatch’s filming. According to an insider for the publication, Daddario thinks Efron is “super sexy, smart, hilarious” and she enjoys every moment of working with him.

Efron, on the other hand, thinks Daddario is an “amazing actress” who impressed him with her intelligence. Reportedly, Daddario being a New Yorker was a plus for Zac as he finds her to be “more sophisticated” and “more mature” than most ladies. Despite his admiration for the San Andreas actress, Efron is said to be not looking to get serious with her.

Although Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario may look together in the movie, it is unlikely that the pair has taken their onscreen romance in real life. Gossip Cop went on to debunk the claims that the Baywatch actors are hooking up. A source for the publication, who happens to be a mutual friend of Efron’s, confirmed that the dating rumors are not true.

Whether Efron and Daddario dating rumors are true or not remains to be seen, but that doesn’t change the fact that the 31-year-old actress sees Efron as an “incredible” man and even compared him to the flawless statue by Michaelangelo.

In a recent chat with Hollywood Life, Daddario shared the feeling she had when she first touched Efron’s abs.

“Yes! I actually did [touch his abs]. The first time early on I had to do a scene where I was with him and I had to touch his waist — I wasn’t prepared and an animalistic shock went through me like this sort of I don’t know, he is like not human. He is something like Michelangelo carved. I have never seen a man like that… It’s incredible.”

Fans are wondering who Efron is dating at the moment but according to WhosDatedWho, the actor is currently single, with Sam Miro listed as his last girlfriend. However, he recently got honest in an interview with the May 2017 issue of Cosmopolitan magazine saying that he is considering settling down.

According to the 29-year-old hunk, he’s starting to think about dropping the bachelor lifestyle the older he gets.

“I didn’t think much about settling down until recently. Now that I’m getting closer to my 30s, I’m around some great relationships and I’ve seen expert couples at work. I’m realizing that you have to find your own happiness before you can make somebody else happy.”

When it comes to dating, he might even talk to his little brother Dylan and find out what he thinks.

“We live together, and we’re different in a lot of ways, but he’s really grounded. He lived a more normal life than I did growing up, so he’s a great barometer for me,” Efron said in the interview.

Zac’s High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens appears to be the longest he’s ever been with. Despite having ended his relationship with Hudgens years ago, fans can’t help but continue rooting for the ex-couple. Some have even wished for a reunion of the stars, even just in a new High School Musical installment.

However, Hudgens recently made it clear that a reunion with Efron will not be in the cards. Not only did the Powerless actress break the hearts of “Zanessa” fans by confirming that they won’t be starring in another HSM movie but also shared that she had lost contact with him. The brunette admitted that she hasn’t talked to Zac in ages.

