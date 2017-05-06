Mets Catcher Kevin Plawecki Had A Big Dildo In His Locker, Team Accidentally Tweets Picture Of It

New York Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki apparently has a big dildo sitting in his locker, and the team just showed it to the world.

The catcher’s locker appeared in the team’s official Twitter picture after one of his teammate’s won the honor of player of the game. The tweet caught an image of Plawecki’s locker, and sitting on a bench was what appeared to be a very large rubber sex toy.

The New York Mets quickly deleted the picture of the dildo in Kevin Plawecki’s locker, but not before some others grabbed screenshots and spread them around (one of those can be seen here).

The predominant theory among Mets fans was that one of Plawecki’s teammates planted the dildo there knowing that the catcher’s locker would appear in the team’s photo. Of course, that also begs the question — which one of the New York Mets would have a dildo on hand for such a prank?

@NotDWright I feel like it was a set up ???? that had to be planted there after they knew Rivera was getting the crown — webleedorangeandblue (@orangeNblueblog) May 6, 2017

Whatever the case may be, Mets fans had plenty of fun after the picture of a dildo in Kevin Plawecki’s locker went viral.

If Kevin Plawecki ends up on the DL with an "undisclosed injury", you know why… — Joel (@JoelMetsNY) May 6, 2017

"There's a dildo store downstairs"

Kevin Plawecki: pic.twitter.com/6cYbftPUJL — Harry (@HGLIII) May 6, 2017

Even before the dildo incident, Mets fans seemed to enjoy poking fun at Kevin Plawecki. During a blowout loss to the Washington Nationals last week, the Mets called on Plawecki to get the final six outs so they could save their bullpen for the coming week.

Plawecki did well at first, retiring the first three batters he faced.

Kevin Plawecki has the best era on the @Mets staff currently with 0.00 #LGM pic.twitter.com/Z0yxbDRbHi — Jimmy C (@JConstantinides) April 30, 2017

When you realize your best relief pitcher is Kevin Plawecki pic.twitter.com/qPx2vh2YMh — MetsKevin11 (@MetsKevin11) April 30, 2017

But it went downhill from there, with Plawecki giving up four runs in the ninth inning including an absolute monster of a home run to Mets foe Bryce Harper.

This is not the first time in the past few months that a dildo has made an appearance during a sporting event. When the Buffalo Bills met the New England Patriots last fall, a Bills fan managed to throw the rubber sex toy onto the field during a Patriots drive deep in Bills territory.

As SB Nation noted at the time, the dildo thrower had a great deal of accuracy and a good sense of timing.

“The timing here is really great. Like leading a receiver on a deep crossing route. This fan put the dildo where only the camera would get it, while not obscuring the play. Given the unpredictable physics of a flying dildo and taking into account the flopping on the field, this was just a great move.”

Later, video emerged from the Buffalo crowd showing the dildo throw in action.

Even Tom Brady, who hasn’t always had the best relationship with Buffalo and the team’s fans, had to compliment the throw.

“I did see it. Yes I did, I did see it,” he said (via WEEI). “I thought it was funny the ref didn’t want to pick it up. He was kicking it. Nobody wanted to reach down and grab it.

“That was very unusual. That was a first. Only in Buffalo. That was very unusual.”

The situation may not have been too funny for the dildo thrower, who was eventually caught and banned from New Era Field for life. The Bills also weren’t too amused about the situation either, noting that one of the players or officials could have been injured had they tripped over the sex toy.

“Luckily nobody was hurt, none of our players stepped on it and blew their knee out,” said Bills vice president of operations and guest experience, Andy Major (via Pro Football Talk).

But the question of who left the giant black dildo in Kevin Plawecki’s locker remains a mystery. The team’s third-string catcher hasn’t shed any light either, making no comment about the sex toy in his locker.

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]