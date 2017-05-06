Are Rihanna And Chris Brown Dating Again? ‘Work’ Singer Sends Her ‘Love’ As Karrueche Tran’s TRO Is Served

Are Rihanna and Chris Brown dating again? It seems like the “Work” singer is adding fuel to the fire of speculations about the real score between her and her ex-boyfriend as she sends him an interesting birthday gift.

Rumors about the former couple getting back together emerged in March after the 28-year-old “Loyal” singer followed Rihanna on Instagram, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Things got even hotter in the reunion rumor mill after Breezy added another person on his IG “Following” list: Melissa Forde, Rih’s best friend.

#ChrisBrown stepped into #TheShadeRoom to let it be known that he is up to absolutely nothing and that Melissa will always be the homie A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 21, 2017 at 5:38am PST

Now, it seems like it was her turn to let people speculate as a recent report from Hollywood Life about Rihanna and Chris Brown dating again unveiled some juicy updates.

Apparently, the 29-year-old songstress called him on May 5 to wish him the best on his birthday and tell him something that would make people think that they’re back together.

According to the outlet’s source who was reportedly close to the diva, Rihanna “was not about to let this day go by without hitting Chris up on his birthday.”

“They FaceTimed and when he picked up she immediately started singing him happy birthday. He was speechless,” the insider revealed.

Surprised, Chris reportedly gushed over the call.

“His eyes lit up and he had the biggest smile on his face. He was bobbing his head when she was singing and when she was done he was like wow.”

But that is not what made us think of Rihanna and Chris Brown dating rumors. This claim did.

“They talked briefly and she told him I love you.”

As it seems, Chris and Rih are in better terms nowadays should the information that Hollywood Life obtained was true. With that said, Chris Brown’s Cinco de Mayo birthday had to be a lot better now despite the fact that his other ex, Karrueche Tran, filed a temporary restraining order against him which was served on the same day.

According to TMZ, authorities successfully served the temporary restraining order against Brown filed by his 28-year-old model-actress ex after he evaded it several times. Apparently, Chris was just about to leave his birthday bash at Grooves nightclub in Houston “when a process server slapped him with papers.”

Luckily, Chris had Rihanna to brighten up the day. Or did he?

Based on a report from Page Six, Rihanna and Chris Brown dating rumors may not be as true as we thought as she was spotted “getting cozy” with Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson at the 2017 Met Gala afterparty.

According to the report, the 29-year-old singer was “canoodling” with Miles at 1Oak.

“It was like they were a new couple,” a source told the outlet.

“She was canoodling and getting chummy. They sat together at the ball and partied at 1Oak until the place closed at 7 a.m.”

For those who don’t know him, Chamley-Watson is a bronze medalist in a team event at the Olympics 2016 and is currently working with FKA Twigs in a Nike campaign.

Unfortunately, reps for both parties have yet to confirm or deny the rumors, leaving us with mere speculations on Rihanna’s current dating situation.

I guess you can say I had the best seat and the most ???????? table . Thank You @voguemagazine and #metgala2017 for the love. #CreateALegacyNotAMoment A post shared by Miles Chamley-Watson (@mchamleywatson) on May 2, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

With that said, it would be best to take these information with a grain of salt.

Among Rihanna’s latest projects is Kendrick Lamar’s album titled Loyalty which is a 14-track compilation of his collaboration with artists such as U2, Zacari, Mike Will Made It, 9th Wonder, and The Alchemist.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS]