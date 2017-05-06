‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Were Chelsea And Jordan A Couple?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease numerous surprises in the coming week, and one of the biggest reportedly involves Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood).

In the upcoming The Young and the Restless episodes, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will be duking it out over Devon (Bryton James) while Victor (Eric Braeden) bullies Scott (Daniel Hall) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Meanwhile, Chelsea and Jordan will cross paths, and The Young and the Restless fans will learn that these two share a shady past.

Chelsea and Jordan have a secret history

While Jordan has been in Genoa City for several months and Chelsea has been a Young and the Restless regular since 2011, these two have yet to interact. This Tuesday, the two will finally cross paths. But, interestingly, The Young and the Restless spoilers say that the meeting won’t be their first.

According to spoilers for the coming week, fans will learn that Chelsea and Jordan know each other from way back. It’s currently unclear what the nature of their involvement is, but spoilers hint that it might be something best kept under wraps. Spoilers for next week’s The Young and the Restless episodes say that Chelsea and Jordan will opt to keep their connection a secret from those around them. This, of course, begs the question: why do they have to keep it on the down low?

When Jordan entered The Young and the Restless back in February, he was introduced as an old friend of Lily’s (Christel Khalil). The two had previously worked together when Jordan was just starting out as a photographer. He credited his first shoot with Lily as the project that launched his career. Currently, Jordan is dating Hilary, who is still reeling from her divorce from Devon. He also may or may not be falling for Lily, whose husband, Cane (Daniel Goddard) recently cheated on her with Juliet (Laur Allen).

The Chelsea connection should come as a shock to fans, especially because her checkered past puts Jordan in a bad light. As The Young and the Restless fans will recall, Chelsea lived the life of a con artist before she arrived in Genoa City. She even victimized Billy (Jason Thompson), accusing him of rape when their one night stand was actually consensual.

Was Jordan a con artist like Chelsea? Were they accomplices? Or was one the victim of the other?

Were Chelsea and Jordan friends with benefits?

Alternatively, The Young and the Restless could reveal that Chelsea and Jordan were once lovers. This would be the more exciting possibility, as their steamy past could further complicate Chelsea’s relationship with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Jordan’s relationship with Hilary.

In a promo clip for next week, Nick is shown closing the door on a sad-looking Chelsea. Will these two have a fight because of Jordan? The Young and the Restless spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry say that Chelsea and Jordan will decide to keep their former relationship to themselves because their lives have drastically changed since they first met. However, Chelsea will reportedly have trouble keeping her history with Jordan a secret.

Chelsea and Jordan search for Chloe

Aside from answering the question of whether Chelsea and Jordan’s relationship was strictly professional or not, The Young and the Restless will also soon reveal that the two will be teaming up on a mission.

The Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps say that Chelsea will need something from Jordan and that it will be a task that only Jordan can help her with.

Spoilers for the next few weeks also reveal that Chelsea will stop at nothing to look for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), who may or may not have killed Adam (Michael Muhney/Justin Hartley), her husband. While this whole Chelsea-Jordan storyline could indeed be about rekindling a romance, as some suggest, it could also be that the two will join forces to track Chloe down.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]