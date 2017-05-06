Free Comic Book Day 2017 Is On Saturday, May 6 – Here Is How And Where To Score Free Comics

Some may think that there is never anything that you can get for free, but that isn’t true on the first Saturday in May each year. Free Comic Book Day is back again for 2017 and fans will be able to enjoy comics unlike any other time of the year – for free. You do need to realize that it isn’t a total free-for-all, though, and there are rules and only certain places partake, but here is what it is, where you need to go, and how you can score free comics.

In a world that is becoming rich with comic book movies, there need to still be additional stories written and new characters created to continue the films on the big screen. In order to find the comic books in the world that everyone loves or didn’t know they loved, that is where Free Comic Book Day comes in.

Every single first Saturday in May is known as Free Comic Book Day, and it is when more than 2,300 comic book shops work together to bring free comics to you. There will be free issues from publishers such as Marvel Comics, DC Comics, IDW Publishing, Dark Horse Comics, and Image Comics for you to enjoy.

Doors open at 10:00 tomorrow for FREE COMIC BOOK DAY! pic.twitter.com/Rxv58n43fA — Editor’s Note Comics (@EdsNoteComics) May 5, 2017

It is a day where fans show up to their local store for free books, but many of them arrive dressed as their favorite characters. A lot of stores even have special events and parties or famous artists and writers for autograph signings and photo opportunities.

The thing to realize is that not every city and not every shop partakes in Free Comic Book Day, so, don’t go in somewhere to demand free comics in any location. The stores that are participating are kind enough to do it for their readers, but you need to know the right locations to visit.

Comic Shop Locator is always a great resource for finding a store to frequent, but now, they are giving you the ability to locate what store are participating in Free Comic Book Day 2017. To find a store near you, click on this link for the official website of Free Comic Book Day.

If you’re wondering which comic books are going to be freely available to you, there will be a whole host of titles at your disposal. Here are just some of the titles you can get for nothing on Saturday, May 6, 2017:

“Betty & Veronica” #1

“Doctor Who”

“Wonder Woman” #1 Special

“Secret Empire” #1

“Bad Machinery”

To be completely in the know of which comic books you can pick up for free, check out the full list on the official site.

Check out a preview of our #FCBD comic at @CBR, and see where you can meet the creators on @FreeComicBook Day! https://t.co/ZhV9qDkLRa pic.twitter.com/kzTYdJgOVv — Chapterhouse (@chapterhouseca) May 5, 2017

Some people may not know which are the best titles to pick up, but Entertainment Weekly has listed a few which shouldn’t be missed. If you’re heading out to grab new reading material on Saturday, make sure to hunt for these titles:

“Catalyst Prime: The Event” from Lion Forge

“Buffy: The High School Years” from Dark Horse

“X-O Manowar Special” from Valiant

“I Hate Image” from Image Comics

“DC Super Hero Girls” from DC Comics

“Rick & Morty” from Oni

In total, there are 52 different titles you can pick up on Free Comic Book Day 2017 which will all be special editions for this day only. That does not mean your local store or stores will carry every single title, but grab what you can find.

One thing that a lot of comic book fans want to remind other fans and new readers about is to remember one key rule when going to stores on Saturday – buy something. NPR makes it a point to let fans know that yes, the books you receive will be free but the stores are still paying for them.

Free Comic Book Day is a way for artists, writers, and creators to say “thank you” to those who are loyal fans and readers. It is also a way for those people to get non-comic book fans interested in their work and immerse themselves in the amazing stories and worlds that are sitting on paper for them to enjoy. Yes, there are actually comic books that you can receive for free, but make sure you know what to get and where to pick them up before the day is over.

[Featured Image by Matt Cowan/Getty Images]